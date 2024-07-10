 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Bose finally updates its wireless earbuds with Bluetooth Multipoint

By
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds in front of charging case.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

Bose promised that one day it would update its QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds and Ultra Open Earbuds with Bluetooth Multipoint, and that day is finally here. Starting July 10, and rolling out gradually over the coming weeks, a software update containing the Multipoint feature is being pushed via the Bose app for all owners of these two Bose wireless earbuds models. The update also contains an improvement to voice pickup and “a few other bug fixes” for the Bose Ultra Open Earbuds.

Bluetooth Multipoint is the technology that lets a set of wireless earbuds or headphones connect to two (or more) different devices (like a smartphone and a laptop) simultaneously without having to sever the connection on the first device to switch to the second.

Recommended Videos

Bluetooth Multipoint has become a nearly ubiquitous feature on wireless earbuds across a variety of prices, which prompted many — myself included — to question why Bose chose to launch two flagship products without it. At the time, I was simply told the feature was “coming.”

Here’s how to check to see if the software update is available for your Bose product:

  • Open the Bose app
  • Connect the Ultra Open Earbuds or QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds to the app
  • Go to the Settings gear > Product Update (for Ultra Open Earbuds, it’s v. 4.0.22; for QC Ultra Earbuds, it’s v. 4.0.20)
  • An update should appear there (it may have already kicked off)
  • Don’t force close the app until after the update has completed downloading (it can be backgrounded, but shouldn’t be closed altogether)

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Simon Cohen
Simon Cohen
Contributing Editor, A/V
Simon Cohen covers a variety of consumer technologies, but has a special interest in audio and video products, like spatial…
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II will get lossless, Snapdragon Sound in 2023
Close-up of Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II.

Bose showed up at the Qualcomm Snapdragon Summit being held in Hawaii to make a surprise announcement: The company will be adding Qualcomm's Snapdragon Sound certification to the QuietComfort Earbuds II (QCE II) in spring 2023, bringing 24-bit and lossless audio to Bose's flagship earbuds.

When Bose launched the QCE II earlier in 2022, the wireless earbuds only supported SBC and AAC codecs, making them something of an outlier in terms of flagship wireless earbuds. Many of Bose's competitors (with the notable exception of Apple's AirPods Pro) support some flavor of 24-bit capable codec. At the time, we asked company spokespeople if there were any plans to add high-res capabilities, but all we got were some careful acknowledgments that it wasn't out of the question.

Read more
Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 get Bluetooth multipoint and hi-res audio
Close up of Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3.

Sennheiser has just released a software update for its flagship wireless earbuds that enables Bluetooth multipoint, a feature that the Momentum True Wireless 3 were missing when they launched earlier in 2022. The update comes just days after Sony made a similar announcement regarding its LinkBuds Series and WF-1000XM4 earbuds.

Bluetooth multipoint is the ability to pair a set of headphones or earbuds to two devices simultaneously, such as a computer and a smartphone. When you're connected to two such devices, you can quickly and seamlessly switch between them, just by starting the playback of an audio source -- no need to drill back into your device settings. When a phone call is received, the connected earbuds will automatically switch to the phone, and ideally, switch back to the previous device after the call ends.

Read more
Sony is finally adding multipoint to its earbuds
Comparison of Sony wireless earbud .

Sony has long been a leader in the world of wireless earbuds, pioneering features like active noise cancellation (ANC) and hi-res audio, but it has never produced a set of wireless buds that can do Bluetooth Multipoint -- the ability to connect a set of earbuds to two devices simultaneously. This omission has become even more notable in recent years as brands like Jabra, Anker Soundcore, 1More, and JBL have all adopted it, even on models costing less than $100.

At last, however, Sony has decided to do something about it: starting in November, the company will add Bluetooth multipoint to its LinkBuds, LinkBuds S, and its flagship WF-1000XM4 earbuds via a firmware update.

Read more