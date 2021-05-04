  1. Home Theater

Nebula’s $700 R2-D2 portable projector could be the droid you’re looking for

By
Nebula Capsule II R2-D2 portable projector
Nebula

It just wouldn’t be Star Wars Day if there weren’t a new gadget or device themed around George Lucas’ hugely popular sci-fi franchise. This year, the honor goes to Nebula, which has launched a limited-edition $700 Capsule II portable projector that is designed to look like what might be the most famous droid of all time: R2-D2.

Nebula — a division of Anker — plans to make just 1,000 of these 72op-resolution projectors, which you can buy on Amazon.com or Nebula’s website.

In addition to the special paint job that covers the exterior of the Capsule II projector, Nebula says that Star Wars fans will be treated to startup sounds that are “evocative” of R2-D2’s famous beeps, boops, and whistles.

Beyond these two details, the Star Wars-themed Capsule II projector sports some pretty cool specs. Just like Luke Skywalker’s companion, the projector is pint-sized, standing only 5.9-inches tall. Its built-in, rechargeable battery, which lasts for 2.5 hours, can get you through a viewing of even the longest movie in the Star Wars universe, Episode VIII — The Last Jedi.

It’s powered by Android TV 9, which means you get to talk to Artoo as long as you press the Google Assistant button on the included remote first. In addition to all of the streaming apps supported by Android TV (including Disney+, naturally), Chromecast is also available, so you can stream your phone’s content to the projector. You can also connect Bluetooth accessories, like wireless headphones.

Nebula says the Capsule II can project up to a 100-inch diagonal image, but with a max brightness of just 200 lumens, your Star Wars watch parties will likely be more successful in a room that has been (temporarily) given to the Dark Side.

It recharges via USB-C and can be operated while charging. It has a USB-A port for reading media from a flash drive, and an HDMI port in case you want to connect a game console or laptop. A 3.5mm analog output makes it easy to connect an external speaker (or wired headphones) in case the built-in speaker just isn’t cutting it for all of those exciting lightsaber duels.

The real question is whether this limited-edition Capsule II is worth the hefty premium Nebula is asking. The non-R2-themed Capsule II sells for $580. As an encouragement, Nebula is offering an $80 discount to those who order the Star Wars edition before May 9, but you’ll have to use the code “WSMAY4TH” if this happens to be the droid you’re looking for.

Editors' Recommendations

The best Star Wars movies, ranked from worst to best

rogue ones alan tudyk talks life on a star wars set one story 001

How to watch the Star Wars movies in order

Kylo and Rey fighting in Rise of the Skywalker

How to watch Star Wars online

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order gets a next-gen version this summer

star wars jedi fallen order review featured

Best cheap Sony TV deals for May 2021

Sony Z8H TV

Best cheap LG TV deals for May 2021

lg tv announced at ces 2021 oled qned 4k 8k what to know mini led lineup

Best cheap Powerbeats Pro deals for May 2021

samsung galaxy buds jabra elite 65t powerbeats pro true wireless earbuds amazon deals feat 768x479 c

Best cheap Bose headphone deals for May 2021

Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones II

Best cheap Beats headphone deals for May 2021

Glow-in-the-dark Powerbeats 4

Best cheap Vizio TV deals for May 2021

vizio 55 inch oled 4k tv deal black friday 2020

Best cheap Bose speaker deals for May 2021

bose soundtouch 10 amazon echo dot smart speaker deal

Best cheap Samsung TV deals for May 2021

samsung 76 micro led tv unboxing 2021 event neo qled game bar

The best Netflix original series that you can stream right now

Shadow and Bone