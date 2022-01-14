What if you could carry the world’s most compact laser theater just about anywhere? Where would you choose to watch your next film or show? In your backyard? In a nearby park? What about on a weekend trip to a ski resort or beach?

With the Nebula by Anker Cosmos Laser 4K, you can do just that. Of course, it’s always best to use it as intended in more theater-like settings, but there’s absolutely nothing stopping you from taking it everywhere you go.

The Cosmos Laser 4K is a portable laser projector capable of outputting a 4K resolution picture, with seamless autofocus, and at 2400 Lumens of brightness. Setup is a snap, and it comes with a dongle — which conveniently nests in the back of the projector — that has the Android TV streaming platform built in so you can watch Netflix and more than 7000 apps. Plus, the 30-watt speakers support Dolby Audio and AiFi technology to provide immersive 3D soundscapes. It’s like having a home theater system at the ready — anywhere, anytime.

Cosmos Laser creates a home cinema anytime, anywhere

The 4K Ultra-HD resolution means a clear, refined picture anywhere you project your screen. And the 2400 Lumens of brightness ensure that the picture is clear, bright, and vivid, exactly what you’d want from a modern entertainment system.

Watch anything

Alongside Bluetooth, the Cosmos Laser 4K and the original Cosmos Laser model come with an Android TV Wi-Fi dongle. With the dongle, you can access the Android TV 10.0 streaming platform, opening access to over 7,000 apps and millions of movies and shows. Google Assistant and Chromecast are both supported, as well, giving you additional functionality for your projector.

Easy set up anywhere

Of course, the best part is that the Cosmos Laser 4K is incredibly quick and simple to set up. It features seamless autofocus that’s always working to provide the best picture and gridless auto keystone correction in both horizontal and vertical fields. Auto screen alignment delivers even more convenience, helping you correctly center and position the display on a screen or related surface. Together, it’s called Intelligent Environmental Adaptation taking just three seconds or less to provide the ideal picture.

You can pair up the Anker Powerhouse II 388-watt portable power station with the Cosmos Laser 4K to get up to three hours of video playback on the go. That includes the use of the highest brightness settings, with high-definition video and audio. Want to set it up in your backyard for a family movie night? No problem! How about at your roadside camp during your trip? That works too!

You can easily move it around your home too, setting it up in any room from a game room to your living room, bedroom, even patio or backyard. That makes for some truly free and limitless opportunities, like sharing personal content with friends and family, setting up a makeshift theater, or whatever entertainment you’d like to partake of.

Cosmos Laser versus Cosmos Laser 4K

Besides the 4K ultra-HD resolution, the differences between the standard Cosmos Laser and Cosmos Laser 4K are minimal.

The Cosmos Laser still delivers a screen brightness of 2,400 Lumens, however, the output resolution is a vivid 1080P HD. What’s more, the integrated speakers are 20 watts and support Dolby Audio and AiFi for immersive 3D sound.

You still get the seamless autofocus, gridless keystone correction, auto screen alignment, and Android TV 10.0 support, as well as built-in Wi-Fi.

Both models include the Cosmos Laser projector, a remote with batteries, and an Android TV dongle. Don’t worry, the dongle tucks into the back panel of the projector, out of sight, while leaving the HDMI port free on the back of the unit.

How do I get my hands on one?

The Nebula by Anker Cosmos Laser 4K, and Cosmos Laser, portable projectors will be available through the crowdfunding platform Kickstarter. Starting January 11, early bird backers will see a huge discount on pre-orders. Meanwhile, until the release, it’s the perfect opportunity to grab one of the Cosmos Laser projectors at an awesome price.

The Cosmos Laser starts at $1599 for early birds (31% off), while the Cosmos Laser 4K starts at $2199 (35% off). When the campaign is over, you’ll still be able to order both models but they will be full price, so keep that in mind! There are also bundles that include extra accessories, like the Cosmos Laser Cinema Package which includes the Cosmos Laser, Nebula Floor Stand, and Nebula 100-inch Projector Screen starting at $1299 (34% off).

