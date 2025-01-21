 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Netflix’s prices are going up, including its ad-supported tier

By
A close-up of the Netflix app icon n an Apple TV.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

Netflix is ringing in the new year with two big pieces of news. First, in the fourth quarter of 2024, subscriber count crossed the 300 million mark and revenue growth wildly exceeded expectations. Second, despite this apparent success, the wildly popular streaming video service is looking for even more money and will be bumping up prices across all of its subscription tiers, including its first-ever price hike on its ad-supported plan. These increases, which will affect the U.S., Canada, Portugal, and Argentina, according to The Verge, run anywhere from an additional $1 to $2.50 per month go into effect during your next billing cycle.

You can expect to pay $2.50 more for the standard, ad-free tier, which goes from $15.50 to $18 per month. The premium tier sees a slightly smaller hike from $23 to to $25 per month. And even the ad-supported tier, which had so far been spared from any increases, is going up from 12.5% from $7 to $8 per month.

Recommended Videos

In its letter to investors, the company didn’t even try to explain the increases with the usual rationale of increasing costs, simply saying, “As we continue to invest in programming and deliver more value for our members, we will occasionally ask our members to pay a little more so that we can re-invest to further improve Netflix. To that end, we are adjusting prices today across most plans in the US, Canada, Portugal and Argentina.”

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Netflix has few real competitors when it comes to breadth of content and the amount of original programming you’ll find on the service. Nonetheless, you may want to check out how it compares to Amazon Prime Video or to Hulu, two of the most popular alternatives.

Should one of these services prove more enticing now that Netflix costs more, here’s a handy guide to canceling your Netflix subscription.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Simon Cohen
Simon Cohen
Contributing Editor, A/V
Simon Cohen is a contributing editor to Digital Trends' Audio/Video section, where he obsesses over the latest wireless…
DirecTV Stream raises pricing across all its tiers
DirecTV Stream app icon on Apple TV.

DirecTV Stream is still a thing. And the reason we know that — despite almost certainly being the least popular of the live services available in the U.S. — is because it just raised its already more-expensive-than-most pricing.

Here's the way things now break down:

Read more
Netflix’s ad-supported tier will include ad-free bonus episodes in 2024
Netflix app icon on Apple TV.

It has now been a full year since Netflix shook things up by introducing a tier that includes advertising, available in a dozen countries for $7 a month. Now, just a couple weeks after the company’s third-quarter earnings report, Netflix is giving some details on how the ad-supported tier has worked out.

In a blog post penned by Netflix advertising president Amy Reinhard, the company says that it now has some 15 million global monthly active users on the ad-supported tier. The Q3 letter to shareholders noted that approximately 30% of new sign-ups were for the cheaper, ad-supported tier, up 70% quarter over quarter.

Read more
Fubo tweaks its plans again, and actually lowers price of one tier
FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.

It's pretty common to see streaming services increase prices every now and then. More rare is seeing prices go down. But that's exactly what's happened with one of the tiers on Fubo.

Fubo (it's no longer called FuboTV) is one of the smaller live streaming services in the U.S., with just over 1.1 million subscribers as of mid-2023. But it's also one of the only ones that offers more than one tier of service. And its most expensive tier has just been renamed, and has a new price to go with it.

Read more