Netflix has released its list of the best 2019 TVs for — you guessed it — streaming Netflix. Known as “Netflix Recommended,” it’s a list that the company has been updating since 2015.  Generally speaking, to be awarded a Netflix Recommended stamp of approval, a TV must let you:

  • Get to Netflix within just a few seconds
  • Move quickly and easily between different apps
  • Get the latest version of Netflix
  • Have access to all the newest features for a better browsing experience

However, there are also specific criteria that a TV must meet in order to be offered a Netflix Recommended rating. Previously, TVs needed to meet at least five of these seven criteria:

  • Instant on (TV starts up and provides access to apps like Netflix immediately)
  • Latest Netflix version (TV must ship with the latest version and support new features like video previews)
  • Fast app launch (The Netflix app must launch “quickly” whether it’s just after the TV starts, or when switching from another app)
  • Netflix button (There needs to be a dedicated Netflix button which, when pressed, can start the TV and take you straight into the Netflix app)
  • Netflix icon (The Netflix app must be easy to find when you access your TV’s apps)
  • TV resume (The TV remembers exactly where you were when you turned it off, e.g. looking at the episode list of Supernatural, and takes you back there when you turn it back on)
  • High-res Netflix interface (The Netflix app must be presented in at least 1080p resolution, making text as legible as possible)

For 2019, the company has tweaked this formula slightly. TV Resume has now been incorporated into Instant On, and a new “Always Fresh” criteria now rounds out the seven items. Always Fresh is a requirement that the TV keeps the Netflix app running in the background, even when the TV is in sleep mode. Every so often, the TV triggers the Netflix app to refresh in that background state, which means there will be almost no lag next time you fire up the app and pick your profile icon. Instead of waiting for the spinning red circle to be replaced by the Netflix home screen, it should show up right away.

Curious about which TVs have made the cut for 2019? So far the list is small but includes:

  • Samsung Q60R/Q70R/Q80R/Q90R/Q900R series, RU8000, The Serif and The Frame devices
  • Sony BRAVIA X85G(XG85)/X90G(XG90) series and A9G(AG9) series
  • Panasonic VIERA GX700/GX800/GX900 series

It’s worth noting that not only will more TVs be added to the list over the remainder of the year, but also, not every TV that would qualify for a Netflix Recommended designation gets one. A TV manufacturer has to submit each model for consideration, and Netflix has not disclosed the fees for doing so (if any).

