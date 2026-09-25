New Apple TV 4K leak points to Siri AI, Wi-Fi 7, and a faster chip

Your aging Apple TV might finally get a successor. MacRumors found an image file in Apple’s code for an unreleased Apple TV 4K (4th generation). It shows the same black box you already know, so any big changes are expected inside.

What upgrades could the new Apple TV 4K bring?

The current model of Apple TV 4K was launched in October 2022 with an A15 Bionic chip and 4GB of RAM. Its replacement is rumored to get a much faster chip, though reports differ on which one. MacRumors lists an A17 Pro or newer.

Any of these would bring hardware-accelerated ray tracing for better-looking games. RAM is also expected to double to 8GB. The extra memory could also help with gaming and Apple’s planned Siri AI features. The new Siri could handle questions, find content, and launch apps more effectively.

Recommended Videos

Apple’s N1 chip should add Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6. Wi-Fi 7 can use multiple bands (2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz) at once and is theoretically up to four times faster than Wi-Fi 6. A revised Siri Remote is also expected, though its changes are unclear.

When could you buy new Apple TV 4K?

Apple skipped the Apple TV at its September event, but October often brings new product launches. Pricing is the big unknown for now. In June, Apple raised the current Wi-Fi model to $199 from $129 and the Ethernet model to $249 from $149.

For now, this leak only confirms the name and design, so the rumored upgrades aren’t guaranteed. But these AI features could help the Apple TV grow beyond a simple streaming box, as Apple builds its home products around the new Siri. Still, if you’ve been holding off on a new streaming box, waiting a few more weeks may pay off.