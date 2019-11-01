Here's everything coming to Apple TV+ in November, including The Morning Show

It’s November, and that means three things: Pumpkin pie, colorful leaves, and the launch of Apple’s new, ad-free streaming service, Apple TV+. Although the service doesn’t have nearly the quantity of titles that competitors such as Netflix and Amazon Prime do, Apple has focused on a smaller number of prestige projects from various icons of film and television.
Apple TV+’s November lineup includes workplace scandal drama The Morning Show, the hip reimagining of a literary icon in Dickinson, and a reboot of classic children’s mystery series Ghostwriter.
Our top picks for November
The Morning Show
Drawing on the sexual assault scandals that have plagued television news networks in recent years, The Morning Show follows Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston), an anchor on the popular news program The Morning Show. She stands at a career crossroads after her co-host, Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell), is fired due to allegations of sexual misconduct. Now, Levy must contend with a meddling producer (Billy Crudup) and a new, upstart reporter (Reese Witherspoon) as she tries to seize control of the narrative. Given the astoundingly high-profile cast and crew involved, The Morning Show looks like the flagship program in the first wave of Apple TV+ shows, although early reviews aren’t exactly ecstatic.
Dickinson
For many people, Emily Dickinson is one of those crusty old poets they’re forced to read in school. What Dickinson proposes is that she was also a cool, young rebel who sneered at convention and authority. Also, she literally hangs out with Death, played by rapper Wiz Khalifa. The show focuses on the early years of Emily Dickinson (Hailee Steinfeld), a period in which she hones her writing skills while also exploring her sexuality, in spite of her father’s (Toby Huss) objections. Tonally, Dickinson seems like it hews a bit close to teen dramas like Riverdale, but given that Steinfeld is a talented actress and Dickinson is a fascinating figure, it’s worth checking out.
For All Mankind
Ronald D. Moore (creator of the excellent Battlestar Galactica reboot) returns to space with For All Mankind, an alternate-history show that ponders what might the world would look like if the Space Race never ended. In this timeline, the Soviet Union beats the U.S.A. to the moon, leaving the emotionally bruised Americans no choice but to one-up them. The show follows the personnel of NASA as they rebound from defeat and try to push beyond.
Everything new on Apple TV+ in November
November 1
- See
- The Morning Show
- Dickinson
- For All Mankind
- Helpsters
- Snoopy in Space
- Ghostwriter
- The Elephant Queen
- Oprah’s Book Club
November 28
- Servant
