In terms of volume, Disney+’s lineup for May does appear to be lighter than usual. But Disney+ has never really been about matching its competitors’ output. As long as the subscribers are happy then Disney+ is doing its job. For example, this year’s Star Wars Day, May 4th, will feature the premiere of a second volume of Star Wars: Visions, and for younger viewers, Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures makes its debut on the same day.
Later on this month, Disney+ is dropping every episode of American Born Chinese, a fantasy story that reunites Everything Everywhere All At Once stars Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan, with Stephanie Hsu in a guest role as two students, Jin Wang (Ben Wang) and Wei-Chen (Jim Liu), find themselves caught in the middle of a conflict between the deities of Chinese mythology. Don’t be too shocked if this show becomes the next Disney+ sensation.
And our final spotlight of the month falls on The Muppets Mayhem, a new series that puts the spotlight on The Muppets’ house band, Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem, in their own adventures at last. As for everything else, the full list of everything new on Disney+ in May 2023 can be found below, with our favorites highlighted in bold.
Everything new on Disney+ in May 2023
May 2
- A Small Light (2 episodes)
May 3
- Eureka! (S1, 6 episodes)
- Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
May 4
- Star Wars: Visions – Volume 2 Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
- Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures – Premiere – Episodes 1 – 7 Streaming
May 5
- Charles: In His Own Words
- Entrelazados Live! – Premiere
May 9
- A Small Light (S1, 2 episodes)
May 10
- Life Below Zero (S20)
- Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa (S4)
- The Muppets Mayhem – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
May 12
- Crater – Premiere
May 16
- A Small Light (S1, 2 episodes)
May 17
- Critter Fixers: Country Vets (S5)
- Saturdays (S1, 4 episodes)
May 23
- A Small Light (S1, 2 episodes)
May 24
- Kiff (S1, 4 episodes)
- Spidey and His Amazing Friends (S2, 5 episodes
- American Born Chinese – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
- Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life – Season 2 Premiere – Episodes 1 – 6 Streaming
May 26
- Wild Life
May 31
- Firebuds (S1, 6 episodes)
