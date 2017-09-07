New Philips line offers fresh 4K Ultra HD TV, Dolby Vision Blu-ray player

Why it matters to you The new Philips line includes two affordable products that could bring 4K HDR picture to your living room.

Philips announced a couple of new products aimed squarely at the eyes, ears, and pocketbooks of home theater enthusiasts during this year’s CEDIA conference. The new Philips line includes a TV series and 4K Blu-Ray player, each featuring Dolby Vision integration.

The TV line is called the Philips 6000 Series, and it offers an immense set of features for a relatively low price. The new models will offer high-dynamic range in the form of both HDR10 and Dolby Vision, providing vibrant color depth, and it also features the company’s BrightPro technology, backlighting tech that makes bright areas of the image up to two times lighter than a traditional LED backlight. In addition, the TV comes with the Philips NetTV platform, a smart TV interface that provides easy access to popular apps like Netflix, YouTube, and Pandora. The 6000 Series is available in three models based on size, ranging from 50 to 65 inches, with prices that range from $800 for a 50-inch model to $1,400 for the 65-inch variant.

It is important to note that the Philips TVs we are talking about here are actually manufactured by the Funai corporation and licensed to carry the Philips brand name. These models are not made by the Philips corporation, which produces premium displays for the European market. This helps explain why these televisions offer so many features at such a low price, with a hefty value proposition attached.

The Funai-made Philips 6000 Series is joined in the company’s North American lineup by a new 4K Blu-Ray player, the Philips BDP7502. Like the TVs, the player supports both HDR10 and Dolby Vision HDR formats, making it a great solution for those who don’t want to choose between them. The player features 4K upscaling for non-4K content and also offers built-in decoders for playing Ultra HD content from Netflix and YouTube. The new 4K Blu-Ray player is available now for $300.

