 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

The new Strato M lowers cost of entry into the world of Kaleidescape

By
The Kaleidescape Strato M movie player on a gray background.
Kaleidescape

It’s been feeling like the end of the physical media era for a little while now, what with Best Buy taking discs off its shelves and manufacturers stopping production of Blu-ray disc players. The move to streaming-only content is somewhat understandable, at least from the view that those discs take up a lot of space. But there are significant issues with relying solely on streaming content, especially for videophiles, as the visual and audio quality of streaming doesn’t match what you get from a disc. That’s where a movie player from Kaleidescape comes in.

The company has been making movie players and servers for years that allow you to store content with reference quality video and lossless audio on a local device. The new Strato M is a 1080p movie player — we’ll get to that — that supports Dolby Vision, HDR10, BT.2020, and 4:2:2 chroma subsampling. It has a 480GB internal solid state hard drive capable of storing up to six high-bitrate movies downloaded from the Kaleidescape store. In addition, the Strato M supports lossless spatial audio, including Dolby Atmos and DTS:X.

Recommended Videos

Kaleidescape suggests the Strato M for someone either using a 2K TV or projector, or sitting more than 1.5 times the screen diagonal away from their display. The idea being that if you’re that far from a 1080p image, your eyes can see the difference between 1080p and 4K, as Kaleidescape posts about on the Strato M product info page.

The back of the Kaleidescape Strato M movie player, showing its ports.
Kaleidescape

Content bought from the Kaleidescape store will be the highest quality available. So the 4K Dolby Vision movie bought for your catalogue will be downloaded to the Strato M, but will be downscaled to 1080p. If you expand your Kaleidescape system to include a 4K player, that content can be played from the 4K device. When the internal hard drive is full, you can remove an already watched movie and replace it with a new purchase or another movie from your library. Downloading a movie from the Kaleidescape server takes about 10 minutes over gigabit Ethernet (the recommended speed of connection).

Related

“Strato M opens up the Kaleidescape experience to a broader range of movie enthusiasts,” said Tayloe Stansbury, chairman & CEO of Kaleidescape. “And in larger systems, Strato M is great for secondary rooms, while reserving the flagship Strato V for main viewing areas.” 

We haven’t seen the Strato M yet so cannot speak to the visual quality, but 1080p HDR content with 4:2:2 chroma subsampling can look amazing on a great display.

The Strato M is now Kaleidescape’s least expensive player — half the price of the Strato V (look for an upcoming review here at Digital Trends) — available at $1,995 through distributors. For a 1080p player, that’s still a high cost for some, but for anyone looking to get into the Kaleidescape world (and a pretty slick and quality world it is), the Strato M is a viable option. Especially when paired with one of the best TVs available to do the upscaling of the 1080p 4:2:2 signal to 4K.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
John Higgins
John Higgins
Senior Editor, A/V
John Higgins is the Senior Editor of A/V at Digital Trends, leading the team in coverage of all manner of audio and video.
4K video will cost more on the new Max streaming service
Max streaming service logo.

The new Max streaming service — that is, the combined HBO Max and Discovery+ — is now official and will be available starting May 23. And with it comes a plethora of new series and shows. And execs made a big deal about pricing, and that it'll be the same as the existing price of HBO Max.

But that wasn't entirely true.

Read more
Astell&Kern gives its new entry-level digital audio player some premium features
Astell&Kern SR35 digital audio player with earbuds.

Starting in the $700-range, Astell&Kern's (A&K) most affordable portable digital audio players have never been easy on the wallet, but they have always been packed with top-quality components and features. With its latest entry-level model, the $799 A&norma SR35, that tradition continues with impressive upgrades, some of which have been lifted directly from the company's ultra-premium models. You'll be able to buy it at A&K dealers in May.

On the outside, not much has changed from the $749 SR25 II (which is still available while supplies last). A&K has kept the same chunky case, oversized volume knob, distinctive bevel edges, and quirky angled display. The player retains its internal 64GB of storage (expandable up to 1TB via microSD cards) as well as the ability to act as both a Bluetooth receiver and transmitter with LDAC and aptX HD codec support. And you can still use the AK File Drop function to load the player with your favorite songs wirelessly -- no USB cable required. That wireless connectivity has been improved, however, with support for both 2.4 and 5GHz Wi-Fi bands.

Read more
The Apple HomePod is back, with new smarts, and a lower price
Apple HomePod second-gen.

Apple has launched a second generation of its HomePod, for $299 ($50 less than the first-gen), with a similar design to the original HomePod. Apple discontinued the first-gen HomePod in 2021, less than a year after the debut of the HomePod mini, leaving many to wonder if the company had completely abandoned the larger smart speaker. Simply called the second-gen HomePod, the new model offers improved audio quality and deeper integration into the smart home. It's available to pre-order online and in the Apple Store app starting today, with availability beginning Friday, February 3.

In many ways, the second-gen looks exactly the same as the original HomePod. Apple has kept the distinctive rounded shape, the fabric-wrapped exterior, and the instantly recognizable touch area on top, complete with a colorful feedback display. Even the dimensions are nearly identical, with the same 5.6-inch diameter, but a slightly shorter height (6.6 inches vs. 6.8 inches). It's also a tad lighter at 5.16 pounds instead of the first-gen's 5.5-pound weight.

Read more