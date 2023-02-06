 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Home Theater
  3. News

NFL Sunday Ticket may get typical YouTube community features

Phil Nickinson
By

The 2022-23 NFL season is about to wrap up with the Super Bowl, and there are many months until the next installment. That also means there’s quite some time before we see NFL Sunday Ticket make the leap to Google-owned YouTube and YouTube TV.

But we’re already starting to glean a few more details as to the future of NFL Sunday Ticket, which until this year has lived solely on DirecTV.

NFL on YouTube TV.

The switch won’t necessarily come without its own complexities. You’ll be able to get NFL Sunday Ticket on the YouTube TV streaming service — which currently has more than 5 million subscribers. Or you’ll be able to get it on YouTube Primetime Channels, which is a way to get premium content via YouTube proper. You’ll also still be able to subscribe to NFL RedZone (basically a live channel of scoring highlights as they happen) separately via YouTube TV.

Related

We don’t yet know what NFL Sunday Ticket will cost under this new scheme. It’s always been sold at a premium price — that was mandated by the broadcast networks that show in-market games — and that almost certainly will continue in 2023.

Official details about both subscription methods also are pretty slim, but it’s starting to look like there might be some features on YouTube Primetime Channels that may not be on YouTube TV. In response to a questionon the fourth-quarter 2022 earnings call for YouTube’s parent company, Alphabet (which basically also means Google), Philipp Schindler, senior vice president and chief business officer for Google, alluded to some standard YouTube features alongside the NFL game itself.

“We will be adding new features specific to the Sunday Ticket experience,” Schindler said, “like comments, chats, polls, and so on.”

That sounds pretty much exactly like what’s in the current Community tab for a typical YouTube channel. So it could well just port over to NFL Sunday Ticket, or could just be an exec talking up current features — or we could end up seeing something more tailored to the NFL Sunday Ticket experience.

We’ll just have to wait and see.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Ad-free HBO Max is about to get more expensive
HBO Max app icon on Apple TV.
The best Sling TV alternatives
Sling TV app icon on Apple TV.
Is 8K TV dying? It’s not looking good at CES 2023
Scott Ramirez, vice president of product marketing and development for TCL home theater, at CES 2023.
Celebrate our 1,000,000 YouTube subscriber milestone with us and win!
YouTube Subscriber Giveaway
How to watch Super Bowl 2023
Super Bowl LVII in the Fox Sports app.
The best movies on Hulu right now (February 2023)
The Prestige
The Super Bowl is finally in Dolby Vision – if you have Comcast
A Comcast cable box, remote, and TV.
Go big or go home: this 85-inch Samsung 4K TV is $300 off
The Samsung TU7000 4K TV, placed on a TV rack.
McIntosh’s new $8,000 AVR: gigantic power, with a Dolby Atmos catch
The McIntosh MHT300 Home Theater Receiver.
The best shows on Disney+ right now (February 2023)
Jessica Jones and Killgrave in promo art for season 1.
The best outdoor TV antennas for 2023
best outdoor tv antennas clearstream 4v 1
The best wireless earbuds for 2023
Jabra Elite 7 Pro.
This 75-inch Samsung 4K TV is $120 off, delivered by the Super Bowl
best qled tv deals samsung q60 4k feature black friday