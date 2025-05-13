Nothing and Kef are making premium audio products together

Technology brand Nothing has announced a partnership with audio experts Kef, and said it’s already hard at work on co-developed products together. Nothing is best known for its smartphones these days, but its first ever product was the Nothing Ear 1 earbuds, and it has continued to build and diversify the line ever since.

However, Nothing has greater ambitions in audio and it’s with Kef it intends to make plans for an expansion into new audio categories a reality. Kef has been building audio products for more than 60 years. Andrew Freshwater, Nothing’s head of smart products said:

“By combining Kef’s decades of expertise with our design-led approach to technology, we’re laying the groundwork for a new standard in everyday listening. Our products launching later this year mark the beginning of an exciting new chapter of our collaboration and the future of Nothing Audio.”

If that wasn’t interesting enough, Kef’s Grace Lo, head of global marketing, added:

“This partnership allows us to bring our acoustic heritage into a fresh context, working with a brand that shares our dedication to innovation, quality, and design. Together, we’re setting out to redefine what premium audio can look and feel like for the next generation.”

There’s no hard information about the products Nothing and Kef are designing together, aside from the press release stating “several acoustically co-developed products” are already in progress, with further details expected to be shared in the coming months. Nothing’s last audio product releases were the Nothing Ear (a) in April 2024, along with a series of new earbuds in its CMF by Nothing range in April 2025.

It’s also reasonable to think Nothing and Kef may work together on future smartphone releases, tuning the speakers and the audio for higher quality sound. Asus and Dirac have proved great sound can come from a smartphone with the ROG Phone 9 Pro, but few others have exploited mobile audio in the same way, leaving an opportunity for Nothing and Kef beyond the new audio products it has planned.