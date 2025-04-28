 Skip to main content
Nothing wows with budget CMF Phone 2 Pro and earbud range

By
The CMF Phone 2 Pro's different colors.
Nothing

Technology company Nothing is packing a great deal into the opening months of 2025, following up the launch of the Nothing Phone 3a and Nothing Phone 3a Pro with a new phone in its CMF sub-brand, plus a range of new earbuds too. 

CMF Phone 2 Pro

The CMF Phone 2 Pro with a set of CMF earbuds.
Nothing

The CMF Phone 2 Pro comes after the critical success of the CMF Phone 1, a low cost yet uniquely designed and enjoyable phone to use, which arrived in July 2024. The nomenclature is a bit of a mystery though, as we’d expect to see a non-Pro model alongside a Pro phone, but no such device seems to exist at this time. However, there’s a chance one will arrive later on, seeing as Nothing has launched the 3a series before the Nothing Phone 3

Like the CMF Phone 1, the CMF Phone 2 Pro can be customized in several different ways. A Universal Cover is really intriguing, as once attached it gives the ability to add a set of different camera lenses to the phone’s camera, ready to shoot macro or fisheye photos. The tiny lenses attach over the aluminum surrounds on the CMF Phone 2 Pro’s camera, which contain a 50-megapixel main camera with electronic image stabilization (EIS) and an 8MP wide-angle camera. Interestingly, alongside these two cameras is a 50MP telephoto camera with EIS which can take 2x optical zoom shots. Other accessories for the CMF Phone 2 Pro include a kickstand attachment and a lanyard.

The CMF Phone 2 Pro on its kickstand accessory.
Nothing / Nothing

The CMF Phone 2 Pro uses a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro processor with 8GB of RAM and a choice between 128GB or 256GB of storage space, plus there’s the option of adding a MicroSD card with up to 2TB of additional storage. The screen is a 6.77-inch AMOLED with a 2392 x 1080 pixel resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, plus 3000 nits peak brightness, and 1300 nits outdoor brightness. The phone has a 5,000mAh battery and 33W wired charging, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and an IP54 dust and water resistance rating. 

Given the specification you’ve just read, you may expect the CMF Phone 2 Pro’s price to be significantly higher than the CMF Phone 1. It’s not the case, as the CMF Phone 2 Pro will cost 219 British pounds (about $291) for the 8GB/128GB model, or 249 pounds (about $331) for the 8GB/256GB version. The good news is Nothing will sell the 8GB/256GB CMF Phone 2 Pro in the U.S. through its developer-focused Beta Program for $279. 

CMF earbuds

The CMF Buds 2a in different colors.
CMF Buds 2a Nothing

To go along with the CMF Phone 2 Pro, Nothing has added three new sets of earbuds to its range: the CMF Buds 2, CMF Buds 2 Plus, and CMF Buds 2a. Nothing rarely makes things easy to understand, and at the time of writing has already put the Buds 2 on its website, alongside the Buds Pro 2, potentially making five different sets of earbuds to choose between. Stick with us as we go through the details on these. 

The Buds 2a are the entry level models with a 12.4mm bio-fiber driver, 42dB active noise cancellation (ANC), four HD microphones, an IP54 rating, and battery life of up to eight hours without ANC, then 35 hours from the case. The Buds 2 are the next step up in the range with an 11mm PMI driver, 48dB hybrid ANC, an Ultra Bass and Spatial Audio mode, six HD microphones, an IP55 rating, and a battery returning 13 hours use without ANC, and 55 hours from the case. 

The CMF Buds 2 Plus in different colors.
CMF Buds 2 Plus Nothing

The Buds 2 Plus sit above the Buds 2, but below the Buds Pro 2. The earbuds use a 12mm LCP driver and a 6mm coaxial driver, and support Hi-Res LDAC audio, plus have smart adaptive 50dB ANC, along with the same Bass Boost and Spatial Audio features seen on the Buds 2. The battery will provide 14 hours use without ANC plus 61 hours from the case. All the new CMF earbuds come in various colors, including its signature orange hue. 

These are all very reasonably priced earbuds. The Buds 2a cost 29 pounds ($38), the Buds 2 cost 39 pounds ($51), and the Buds 2 Plus cost 49 pounds ($65). All are available, along with the CMF Phone 2 Pro, through Nothing’s online store as a pre-order from April 28, and will be released on May 6.

