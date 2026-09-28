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Nothing’s Headphone (1) Pro are built for people who take their audio seriously

The Pro model adds a third driver, softer padding, broader ANC coverage, and up to 68 hours of playback.

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Man wearing Nothing Headphone (1) Pro
Nothing

Just a few days after the leaks spilled the beans, Nothing has officially launched the Headphone (1) Pro. Nothing says this is the most advanced pair of ANC headphones it has ever made, and after going through the spec sheet, it’s hard to argue. You get three drivers, a titanium and aluminum build, and enough battery to get you through a long-haul flight with ANC on and still have plenty left.

What makes the Headphone (1) Pro sound better?

The biggest upgrade is the new triple driver setup, where each driver handles its own part of the sound. A 40mm driver handles the bass, a second driver focuses on vocals and instruments, and a tiny xMEMS tweeter handles the high notes. This should give you punchier bass and cleaner details.

Nothing Headphone (1) Pro inside
Nothing

The headphones also carry Hi-Res Audio certification, whether you’re listening over Bluetooth or plugged in. You can stream over LDAC, plug in via USB-C for lossless audio, or use the 3.5mm jack, which is perfect for those tiny in-flight entertainment screens.

Nothing Headphone (1) Pro in black
Nothing

Nothing has also partnered with Metropolis Studios to tune a new Flat EQ mode and a spatial audio mode modelled on the studio’s legendary Studio B. If you love tinkering, the Nothing X app now lets you tweak each driver individually.

Is it comfortable enough for long listening sessions?

Nothing has made several changes to keep your ears happy. The headband is wider, the padding is thicker, and the foam is 50% softer than on the original Headphone (1). Each ear cup can also tilt up to 20 degrees, and the whole package weighs just 327g.

Nothing Headphone (1) Pro colors
Nothing

Noise cancellation gets a boost too. A new 10-mic system improves ANC by 5dB and blocks out a 40% wider range of noise compared to Headphone (1), making it Nothing’s best ANC yet.

Nothing Headphone (1) Pro cover
Nothing

Battery life is where things get really impressive. You get up to 30 hours with ANC on and up to 68 hours with it off. If you forget to charge, just 5 minutes on the charger gets you 2 hours of listening with ANC on. The IP52 rating also means a gym session or a bit of bad weather won’t be a problem.

How much does it cost?

The Headphone (1) Pro is on sale now in black or white for $399 / £349 / €349. You can grab a pair from Nothing’s website and select retailers.

Rachit Agarwal
Rachit Agarwal
Rachit is a seasoned tech journalist with over ten years of experience covering the consumer technology landscape.
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