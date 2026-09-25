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Nothing’s new flagship headphones have leaked, and the transparent look lives on

Headphone (1) Pro leak points to triple-driver audio, adaptive ANC, and a new Flat EQ mode

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The Nothing Headphone 1 in white
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

Nothing has already confirmed that a new “Flagship” product is coming on September 28, and a growing pile of leaks suggests it could be the Nothing Headphone (1) Pro. WinFuture has published renders of the upcoming headphones, while earlier leaks from Dealabs and a prematurely published Amazon Japan listing have revealed what could be most of the specification sheet.

The reports point to a three-driver audio system, 10 microphones for noise cancellation, spatial audio, and a new Flat EQ mode. The Pro would sit above Nothing’s existing over-ear lineup. The original Headphone 1 launched at $299, while the cheaper Headphone (a) arrived earlier this year at $199.

Sound could be where the Pro earns its name

According to the leaks, the Headphone (1) Pro will use three drivers on each side, including separate drivers for bass and midrange alongside an xMEMS driver handling higher frequencies. The headphones are also expected to carry Hi-Res Audio certification and support LDAC.

Electronics, Headphones
WinFuture
Nothing Headphone 1 Pro leaked render
WinFuture

Dealabs also reports that Nothing is working with Metropolis Studios in London on the audio tuning, while a Flat EQ mode will reportedly be available for listeners who prefer a more neutral sound. The new Flat EQ mode could be particularly interesting considering the original Headphone 1’s default tuning. Our review found its sound reasonably balanced, but the default profile felt flatter than rivals such as the Sony WH-1000XM6 and AirPods Max. Tweaking the sound through the Nothing X app helped considerably.

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Noise cancellation was already one of the Headphone 1’s stronger points. We found its ANC comparable to the Sony WH-1000XM5, although it still trailed more expensive models. The Pro is reportedly getting 10 microphones for adaptive ANC, up from six on the regular model, along with a transparency mode. Head-tracked spatial audio is also expected. Battery life is listed at up to 60 hours, although the leaks do not clearly establish whether that figure applies with ANC enabled.

Nothing Headphone 1 Pro leaked render
WinFuture
Nothing Headphone 1 Pro leaked render
WinFuture
Nothing Headphone 1 Pro leaked render
WinFuture

The familiar Nothing design is sticking around

WinFuture’s renders show black and white versions that retain Nothing’s transparent design language, although the overall appearance looks somewhat more restrained than the original Headphone 1. Physical controls also appear to be returning. Materials are said to include aluminum and scratch-resistant glass, while an IP52 rating should provide some protection against dust and splashes. Bluetooth 6.1 reportedly handles wireless connections, while USB-C and a 3.5mm jack provide wired options.

Dealabs points to a €349 price in Europe and $399 in the U.S., which would put the Pro $100 above the original Headphone 1 at launch. At this price point, it will undercut Sony’s WH-1000XM6 headphones by $50.

Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
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I’ve got about 4 years of experience, mostly covering gaming, PC hardware, and smartphones. In my free time, I like…
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