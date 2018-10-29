Digital Trends
Home Theater

Nvidia’s Shield TV gets Alexa support and Dolby Atmos for Amazon Prime Video

Kris Wouk
By
Nvidia Shield 16gb Android TV
Bill Roberson/Digital Trends

It might not be the household name that devices like the Roku, Chromecast, or Fire TV are, but Nvidia’s Shield TV is still a capable streaming media player, so much so that it made its way on to our list of the best streamers you can buy. Still, if you own one, you might be getting jealous as you see support for Amazon’s Alexa voice-powered assistant popping up on other devices left and right. Fret not, however, as Nvidia has announced that its Android-powered streaming box will be getting support for Alexa control as well.

This follows last year’s introduction of Google Assistant on the Shield TV, meaning you will now be able to choose between it and Alexa, depending on what you’re using elsewhere in your smart home. The new integration is available as an Alexa Skill, letting you navigate your way through the Shield TV and watch your favorite movies and TV shows more easily than ever. There is a little bit of setup before you can get started, though.

Open the Alexa app on your Android or iOS device, then select “Skills & Games” and search for “Nvidia Shield TV.” Select the skill and press “Enable,” accept the terms, and follow the instructions to link your Nvidia account. In order for everything to work, you will need to be signed into the same account on your Shield TV. Finally, just select the various Shield and Echo devices you want to use together.

Once you’re done, you can power on your device by saying “Alexa, turn on Shield.” You can use voice control to control volume and playback, and even specify options with phrases like “Alexa, fast-forward 10 minutes on Shield.” You can also open up apps with phrases like “Alexa, open Prime Video on Shield.”

This isn’t the only cool new Amazon-related feature coming to the Shield TV. Nvidia also announced that the device now supports passthrough of Dolby Atmos audio when watching on Amazon Prime Video. Now in addition to 4K resolution and high-dynamic range, you will be able to take advantage of the hottest object-based surround sound technology as well. For a more in-depth look at what this brings, take a look at our guide to Dolby Atmos.

Don't Miss

HDMI ARC and eARC: What they are and why you should care
trailblazing television series primetime friends
Movies & TV

12 lavish TV apartments the show’s characters could never afford

These 12 shows feature lavish apartments that, in the real world, the series' characters would never have been able to afford on their salaries, some of which would actually cost in the millions.
Posted By Christine Persaud
Movies & TV

Premium network, premium content: The best movies on HBO right now

HBO always has a solid selection of feature-length films on tap, but the offerings rotate fairly regularly, and browsing fatigue can set in given the sheer volume of the catalog. Here are our current favorites.
Posted By Kailla Coomes
how to watch mlb online baltimore orioles v boston red sox
Home Theater

How to watch the World Series, with or without a cable subscription

The 2018 World Series might already be underway, but there are plenty of games left before a winner is declared. Not sure how to watch? Check out our guide to how to watch the remaining games.
Posted By Kris Wouk
Movies & TV

Out of movies to binge? Our staff picks the best flicks on Hulu right now

From classics to blockbusters, Hulu offers some great films to its subscribers. Check out the best movies on Hulu, whether you're into charming adventure tales or gruesome horror stories.
Posted By Will Nicol
Movies & TV

Stay inside this fall with the best shows on Hulu, including 'Castle Rock'

It's often overwhelming to navigate Hulu's robust library of TV shows. To help, we've put together a list of the best shows on Hulu, whether you're into frenetic cartoons, intelligent dramas, or anything in between.
Posted By Will Nicol
awesome tech you cant buy yet every day calendar feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Automatic litter boxes and mobile cereal cups

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
best new movie trailers cold pursuit liam neeson
Movies & TV

The best new movie trailers: ‘Cold Pursuit,’ Escape Room,’ ‘Bird Box,’ and more

Everyone loves a good trailer, but keeping up with what's new isn't easy. We round up the best ones each week. This week, it's debut trailers for the Liam Neeson thriller Cold Pursuit and the final trailer for Bohemian Rhapsody.
Posted By Rick Marshall
best new shows and movies to stream sabrina featured
Movies & TV

Best new shows and movies to stream: ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ and more

Need something to watch this weekend? Check out our list of the best new shows and movies to stream right now. On the list this week: Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Castlevania season 2, and more.
Posted By Will Nicol
what we do in the shadows sequel title taika waititi
Movies & TV

The best movies on Amazon Prime right now (October 2018)

Prime Video provides subscribers with access to a host of fantastic films, but sorting through the catalog can be an undertaking. Luckily, we've done the work for you. Here are the best movies on Amazon Prime Video right now.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Movies & TV

'Prime'-time TV: Here are the best shows on Amazon Prime right now

There's more to Amazon Prime than free two-day shipping, including access to a number of phenomenal shows at no extra cost. To make the sifting easier, here are our favorite shows currently streaming on Amazon Prime.
Posted By Rick Marshall
best tech under $100
Emerging Tech

Here’s all the best gear and gadgetry you can snag for $100 or less

A $100 bill can get you further than you might think -- so long as you know where to look. Check out our picks for the best tech under $100, whether you're in the market for headphones or a virtual-reality headset.
Posted By Drew Prindle
Best Universal Remotes
Home Theater

Control is within your grasp with one of our favorite universal remotes

Get ready to simplify your home. Our top choices for the best universal remotes let you easily control your Blu-ray player, DVR, TV, A/V receiver, or any other device you may have tucked in your media hub.
Posted By Kris Wouk
Samsung 2018 Q9F
Home Theater

QLED and OLED may have similar names, but they're totally different technologies

The names may look almost identical, but OLED and QLED are two entirely different beasts. In our QLED vs. OLED battle, we dissect the differences between these dueling TV technologies, and help determine which might be best for you.
Posted By Kris Wouk, Caleb Denison
Home Theater

What are HDMI ARC and eARC? Here’s how they can simplify your home theater

HDMI ARC is one of the coolest TV features at your disposal. But if you're like most folks, you have no idea how it works, if you even know what it is at all. Here's our primer on HDMI ARC and how it can make your life easier.
Posted By Kris Wouk, Ryan Waniata