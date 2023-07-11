Save $30 on the Nvidia Shield Android TV for Amazon Prime Day

If you’re thinking about buying a streaming media player for your 4K TV, you should check out Amazon’s Prime Day deals for options like the Nvidia Shield. From its original price of $200, a $30 discount knocks it down to $170, but if you want to take advantage of this bargain, it’s highly recommended that you buy the device right now. That’s because stocks may not last until the end of the shopping event on July 12. Don’t delay your purchase until the last minute, or else you might miss out.

Why you should buy the Nvidia Shield

The Nvidia Shield is in our roundup of the best streaming devices as the next-best streaming device after the Apple TV 4K. It supports both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for a complete cinematic experience while you’re watching your favorite streaming shows and movies, which you can get in 4K Ultra HD resolution if your TV supports it. The Nvidia Shield is powered by the brand’s Tegra X1+ processor, and as an Android-based device, it comes with built-in Google Assistant so that you can use voice commands for a variety of functions such as searching for content, controlling playback, and accessing your other smart home devices.

One of the main benefits of the Nvidia Shield is that it’s designed to work with the Nvidia GeForce Now cloud gaming service, which will transform your 4K TV into a powerful gaming device with access to more than 1,000 titles. You should also check out our Nvidia Shield tips and tricks for more ways to make the most out of the streaming device, including using your smartphone as an extra more and improving the quality of video content with AI upscaling.

If you think you’ll be able to maximize the functions of the Nvidia Shield, then it’s a steal at its lowered price of $170 for Amazon’s Prime Day. The $30 discount on its sticker price of $200 may not last long though, and once it’s gone, we don’t know when you’ll be able to get another chance at it. If you want to buy the Nvidia Shield for cheaper than usual, you’re going to have to hurry with your purchase as stocks may run out at any moment. If you wait too long, you may regret it.

