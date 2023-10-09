 Skip to main content
The best October Prime Day AirPods Pro deals happening today

Aaron Mamiit
By

If you’d had your eye on Apple’s AirPods Pro but you haven’t found AirPods deals that you like, you should try again right now because of the discounts that are floating around due to the return of Prime Day deals. You can find bargains not just from Amazon with its Prime Big Deal Days 2023 (officially set to start tomorrow), but also from other retailers who are trying to take advantage of the increased online shopping activity. Here are our top picks, and if you see something that you like, you should complete the purchase right away because stocks may sell out soon.

Apple AirPods Pro (1st Gen, Refurbished) — $153, was $220

The Apple AirPods Pro inside their wireless charging case.
Digital Trends

The first-generation Apple AirPods Pro offer active noise cancellation to block external noise, transparency mode to let you hear your surroundings without having to take them off, support for spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, and a battery that can last up to 4.5 hours on a single charge and more than 24 hours with their charging case. The refurbished wireless earbuds come with a guarantee that you’ll receive them in perfect working condition, but for your peace of mind, there’s a free 30-day return window and a one-year warranty for a repair or replacement.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen, Refurbished) — $169, was $249

Apple AirPods Pro 2 inside their charging case.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends / Digital Trends

The second-generation Apple AirPods Pro 2 are a definite improvement over their predecessor. In our AirPods Pro 2 versus AirPods Pro comparison, the changes that we highlighted include improved sound quality, better noise cancellation, and a longer battery life at up to 6 hours on a single charge and a total of 30 hours with their charging case. The refurbished wireless earbuds come with the same free 30-day return window and one-year warranty, so buy with confidence.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen, Brand New) — $199, was $249

Apple AirPods Pro 2 close-up.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

If you’d rather get a brand new, factory-sealed Apple AirPods Pro 2, then this is the deal that you’ll want to shop. They’re in our roundup of the best true wireless earbuds as the top pick for Apple fans, so if you’ve heavily invested in the brand’s ecosystem, the AirPods Pro 2 are a no-brainer.

