Onkyo shows off its Creator Series powered speakers at CES 2025

We got a hint that these bookshelf and computer speakers might be coming when Onkyo revealed its new branding in December, but it’s nice to see the company’s new Creator Series powered monitors make their official debut at CES 2025. We had originally guessed that Onkyo would release one new model, but it turns out there are two: the larger, HDMI-ARC equipped GX-30ARC ($299), and the smaller, non-HDMI GX-10DB ($199). Both will be available in either black or white and come with infrared remotes and angled bases in a simulated wood grain. Onkyo says they’ll be available for purchase in the second half of 2025. The company also debuted its new Icon hi-fi separates.

Onkyo and Klipsch have been working closely together for some time. They collaborated on the excellent Flexus line of expandable soundbars in 2024, and they’re both owned by Premium Audio Company. And though there’s been absolutely no mention of Klipsch’s involvement in the Creator Series, I’ve spent some time with Klipsch’s The Sevens powered speakers, and their DNA is all over the Onkyo GX-30ARC, right down to the 4-conductor threaded cable connectors you can see on the back panels.

Onkyo says the Creator Series is “tailored for discerning music lovers, digital content creators, musicians, and gamers,” with DSP technology that “effectively manages the dynamic range to reproduce every detail, from rich bass to clear mid- and high-range sounds.”

Here are the top-line specs for each model.

Creator GX-10DB

3-inch woofer, .75-inch tweeter

34 watts (17 watts per channel)

Class D amplifier, sound modes: listening/flat

Connectivity: USB-C, Bluetooth 5.3, RCA/phono, optical, sub pre-out

Auracast compatible

Included accessories, 10-degree stands, IR remote

Size: 119mm x 173mm x 149mm

Creator GX-30ARC