 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Onkyo shows off its Creator Series powered speakers at CES 2025

By
Onkyo GX-30ARC.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends
CES 2025
Read and watch our complete CES coverage here
Updated less than 14 minutes ago

We got a hint that these bookshelf and computer speakers might be coming when Onkyo revealed its new branding in December, but it’s nice to see the company’s new Creator Series powered monitors make their official debut at CES 2025. We had originally guessed that Onkyo would release one new model, but it turns out there are two: the larger, HDMI-ARC equipped GX-30ARC ($299), and the smaller, non-HDMI GX-10DB ($199). Both will be available in either black or white and come with infrared remotes and angled bases in a simulated wood grain. Onkyo says they’ll be available for purchase in the second half of 2025. The company also debuted its new Icon hi-fi separates.

Onkyo Creator Series.
Onkyo Creator Series: GX-30ARC (left) and GX10DB. Onkyo

Onkyo and Klipsch have been working closely together for some time. They collaborated on the excellent Flexus line of expandable soundbars in 2024, and they’re both owned by Premium Audio Company. And though there’s been absolutely no mention of Klipsch’s involvement in the Creator Series, I’ve spent some time with Klipsch’s The Sevens powered speakers, and their DNA is all over the Onkyo GX-30ARC, right down to the 4-conductor threaded cable connectors you can see on the back panels.

Onkyo says the Creator Series is “tailored for discerning music lovers, digital content creators, musicians, and gamers,” with DSP technology that “effectively manages the dynamic range to reproduce every detail, from rich bass to clear mid- and high-range sounds.”

Here are the top-line specs for each model.

Recommended Videos

Creator GX-10DB

Onkyo GX-10DB.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends
  • 3-inch woofer, .75-inch tweeter
  • 34 watts (17 watts per channel)
  • Class D amplifier, sound modes: listening/flat
  • Connectivity: USB-C, Bluetooth 5.3, RCA/phono, optical, sub pre-out
  • Auracast compatible
  • Included accessories, 10-degree stands, IR remote
  • Size: 119mm x 173mm x 149mm
Please enable Javascript to view this content

Creator GX-30ARC

Onkyo GX-30ARC.

  • 4-inch woofer, .75-inch tweeter
  • 50 watts total
  • Bi-amp, 25 watts per channel (low frequency: 17 watts, high frequency: 8 watts)
  • Class D amplifier/Bi-amp, sound modes: listening/flat
  • Connectivity: HDMI ARC, USB-C, Bluetooth 5.3, RCA/phono, optical, sub pre-out
  • Auracast compatible
  • Included accessories, 10-degree stands, IR remote
  • Size: 146mm x 220mm x 170mm

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Simon Cohen
Simon Cohen
Contributing Editor, A/V
Simon Cohen is a contributing editor to Digital Trends' Audio/Video section, where he obsesses over the latest wireless…
Kanto’s Ora4 desktop speakers drive more bass, more power
Kanto Ora4 Reference Speakers.

Canadian audio company Kanto has a new option if you're looking for powered desktop or bookshelf speakers with better bass response. Its Ora4 Reference Speakers are similar to its Kanto Ora model -- which we consider to be some of the best desktop speakers you can buy --  but with larger woofers and more power. They're available starting November 1 for $400 in either matte white or matte black, from Amazon and several other retailers.

The Ora4 are only slightly larger than the Ora (4.7 x 6.7 x 8.3 inches versus 3.9 x 5.6 x 6.9 inches) but they weigh nearly twice as much (4.3 pounds versus 2.1), which should give you an indication that there's a lot more going on inside.

Read more
Klipsch teases its new Onkyo-powered Flexus soundbar system at CES 2024
Klipsch Flexus soundbar powered by Onkyo.

It's a trans-pacific audio dream team of sorts: Klipsch, the iconic American speaker company, has joined forces with Onkyo -- one of Japan's premiere audio processing and amplification companies -- to create a new, modular soundbar system known as Flexus. Klipsch showed the new hardware at CES 2024 but didn't offer any demos. It says the Flexus system is expected to be available by April 2024.

Despite showing the major components of the Flexus system -- two soundbar options (Flexus Core 100/Core 200), wireless surround speakers, and a compact, 10-inch wireless subwoofer -- very few specifications were released.

Read more
JBL shows off new true wireless earbuds and speakers at CES 2022
JBL Reflect Aero true wireless earbuds.

JBL usually shows up at CES with a bunch of new gadgets, and CES 2022 is no exception. On offer this year are three new true wireless earbud models, and seven new Bluetooth speakers, including a bicycle-friendly model and a unit that can do double duty as a car speaker and a portable speaker.
JBL Live Pro 2: $150, available in spring 2022

JBL's stem-based true wireless earbuds get better battery life and better protection from water when compared to the previous Live Pro+ model.

Read more