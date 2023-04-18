If you’ve been searching TV deals for a super-cheap TV that will fit into your bedroom, spare room, or other small space, Walmart has a great offer for you. Right now, you can buy the Onn. 32-inch Roku Smart TV for just $98. For a TV, that’s bordering on an impulse buy as it’s normally priced at $144. Not everyone is going to need either a small TV or a small HD set, but if you’ve been waiting for this opportunity, you’ll know it’s right for you. Here’s a quick overview of what else you need to know.

Why you should buy the Onn. 32-inch Roku Smart TV

Not everyone needs to buy from the best TV brands. If you just want a basic TV, such as for your bedroom or maybe even your kitchen or spare bedroom, the Onn. 32-inch Roku Smart TV will suffice. It offers a basic 720p resolution but its picture is crystal clear for the price. Perhaps more importantly, it also has Roku Smart TV built-in so you can easily stream over 500,000 movies and TV shows across thousands of free or paid channels including all your favorite streaming services. It also has a customizable home screen so it’s simple to get things just how you want them to look.

You can either use the included remote or opt to use the Roku mobile app to save you using a second device. You can also use voice controls via the app saving you the need to type in long searches. The TV also works with Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, and Google Home, just like some of the best TVs.

The Onn. 32-inch Roku Smart TV is best summed up in this user review. “This is a wonderful tv! Perfect size for bedrooms. This TV was so easy to set up and it’s so simple to use and the picture is pretty good too! Lots of hookups so you can connect multiple consoles and a dvd player too! Money well spent!” At this price, those are all the essentials you could need from such a TV. Three HDMI ports is particularly good to see when many cheaper budget TVs only offer two.

If you just need a super-simple and cheap TV for your bedroom or any other small space, the Onn. 32-inch Roku Smart TV is a great option right now available at Walmart. It’s usually priced at $144 but it’s down to $98 for a limited time only. Saving $46 on an already cheap TV is always good to see, so don’t count on it staying at this price for long.

