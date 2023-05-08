 Skip to main content
This 32-inch Roku Smart TV is on sale for under $100, and selling fast

An onn. 32-inch Roku Smart TV on a cabinet in a living room.

It’s not often you can find a quality TV for less than $100, but today you can grab an onn. 32-inch Roku HD TV for just $98. It’s a good size for smaller spaces and could even set well on a desk, but right now its number one selling point is this unbelievable price. The current $98 price tag is a discount of $46 from its regular price of $144. Free shipping is included, but purchase quickly, as already more than 1,000 have sold in the last 24 hours.

Why you should buy the onn. 32-inch Roku Smart TV

One of the most attractive features of a Roku TV is the simplicity of its user interface and the convenience it’s able to bring to your viewing experience. With all of the features of a Smart TV bundled into it, this onn. 32-inch TV is always ready and waiting with instant access to more than 500,000 movies and TV episodes across thousands of free or paid channels. Because it’s a Roku TV, it presents your favorite content through your own customizable home screen. The TV’s smarts also include smart home readiness, as the onn. 32-inch Roku TV works with Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, and Google Home.

And a TV isn’t worth a purchase if it doesn’t offer a high quality picture. While this TV doesn’t sport 4K resolution, it does offer a high definition picture that manages a crystal clear picture with lifelike color and detail. It’s a great TV to break in with some of the best movies on HBO Max, or with anything that’s new on Netflix. You can pair the TV with your smartphone through the Roku mobile app, which allows you to use your smartphone like a TV remote. Gamers can even make good use of this TV, as it has a 60Hz refresh rate for smooth motion, as well as three HDMI ports for connecting multiple peripherals.

While the onn. 32-inch Roku Smart TV would typically set you back $144, it’s currently just $98 at Walmart. That’s a savings of $46, and free shipping is included with your purchase. Hurry if you’re considering a purchase, however, as inventory is selling fast.

