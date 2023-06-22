 Skip to main content
Need a TV for a bedroom or kitchen? This 32-inch HDTV is under $100

An onn. 32-inch Roku Smart TV on a cabinet in a living room.

If you’ve been waiting for cheap TV deals, you’ll appreciate what Walmart has on sale today. Currently, you can buy an Onn 32-inch Smart TV for just $98 saving you $46 off the regular price of $144. Now, at this price, you aren’t getting a high-spec TV. It isn’t even 4K, being just 720p resolution. However, it is a smart TV and it’s just the right size for you to add to your kitchen or spare bedroom. Sound useful? Let’s take a deeper look.

Why you should buy the Onn. 32-inch Smart TV

As we said, this isn’t a high-end TV by a long shot. It’s not made by one of the best TV brands and it’s far too basic and small to compete with the best TVs. However, it has one huge advantage — this Onn. 32-inch Smart TV has Roku built-in.

That means you can easily access all your favorite streaming apps with the service promising over 500,000 movies and TV episodes. That’s across free and paid channels so you have plenty of choice here. It’s very easy to use with an appealing menu system. While you can use the remote, you can also use the Roku mobile app and use voice commands to find what you need. Just search for a title, artist, actor, or director, and you’ll find what you need easily. It’s also smart home ready so it plays nicely with Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, and Google Home.

Ultimately, this is a TV that’s perfect as a secondary device. You could place it in your kitchen and use voice commands to find a show to watch while you’re getting messy cooking up a storm. Alternatively, you could put it in your kid’s bedroom so they can quickly access their favorite shows (via parental controls) as well as play on their game consoles. Three HDMI ports mean you can hook a lot up here.

Whatever your intentions, the Onn. 32-inch Smart TV is incredibly cheap at $98. Usually priced at $144, Walmart has reduced it to $98 for a limited time. It’s already proving popular so it’s unlikely to stay in stock for long. Buy it now if you need something super cheap.

