For anyone looking for some of the cheapest TV deals, Walmart is on a roll right now. Today, you can buy an Onn. 50-inch 4K TV with Roku built-in for just $198. It’s usually priced at $238 so there’s a modest $40 saving involved. Dropping below the $200 mark is great to see though which is why we’ve highlighted this particular one. If your budget is low or you simply don’t want to spend much on a TV that may possibly be a secondary TV at home, this is a great deal. Here’s what you need to know.

Why you should buy the Onn. 50-inch 4K TV

Onn. doesn’t feature in our look at the best TV brands but that doesn’t mean you should entirely overlook it. As the name suggests, you get all the benefits of a 4K resolution with a crystal clear picture that promises to produce lifelike colors, textures, and details. It’s a TV best suited for watching TV rather than gaming or for movie buffs as it doesn’t offer extra features like Dolby Vision or a dedicated gaming mode. However, while it might not be one of the best TVs for high-end use, it’s still more than good enough for regular TV viewing.

That’s further helped by it having Roku built-in. It’s possible to wirelessly stream over 500,000 movies and TV episodes across thousands of different free or paid channels. A customizable home screen can soon turn the interface into something that makes perfect sense to you and prioritizes what you watch most. If you don’t want to use your TV remote, you can also use the Roku mobile app to browse or use its voice controls to save you from needing to tap buttons. The TV works with Siri, Amazon Alexa, and Google Home so there’s plenty of flexibility here. While it’s unlikely you’ll need to hook up additional smart devices, there are three HDMI ports for plugging in blu-ray players, games consoles, and other devices.

Usually priced at $238, you can buy the Onn. 50-inch 4K TV for just $198 at the moment from Walmart. The $40 saving brings it down to the all-important sub $200 price point. For anyone passionate about snagging a bargain, this is likely to be it. It’s ideal for adding a TV to another room in your home without spending a lot. Buy it now before the TV goes back to its regular price soon.

