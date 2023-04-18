 Skip to main content
This 50-inch 4K TV is on sale for less than $200, and it’s selling fast

Jennifer Allen
By

For anyone looking for some of the cheapest TV deals, Walmart is on a roll right now. Today, you can buy an Onn. 50-inch 4K TV with Roku built-in for just $198. It’s usually priced at $238 so there’s a modest $40 saving involved. Dropping below the $200 mark is great to see though which is why we’ve highlighted this particular one. If your budget is low or you simply don’t want to spend much on a TV that may possibly be a secondary TV at home, this is a great deal. Here’s what you need to know.

Why you should buy the Onn. 50-inch 4K TV

Onn. doesn’t feature in our look at the best TV brands but that doesn’t mean you should entirely overlook it. As the name suggests, you get all the benefits of a 4K resolution with a crystal clear picture that promises to produce lifelike colors, textures, and details. It’s a TV best suited for watching TV rather than gaming or for movie buffs as it doesn’t offer extra features like Dolby Vision or a dedicated gaming mode. However, while it might not be one of the best TVs for high-end use, it’s still more than good enough for regular TV viewing.

That’s further helped by it having Roku built-in. It’s possible to wirelessly stream over 500,000 movies and TV episodes across thousands of different free or paid channels. A customizable home screen can soon turn the interface into something that makes perfect sense to you and prioritizes what you watch most. If you don’t want to use your TV remote, you can also use the Roku mobile app to browse or use its voice controls to save you from needing to tap buttons. The TV works with Siri, Amazon Alexa, and Google Home so there’s plenty of flexibility here. While it’s unlikely you’ll need to hook up additional smart devices, there are three HDMI ports for plugging in blu-ray players, games consoles, and other devices.

Usually priced at $238, you can buy the Onn. 50-inch 4K TV for just $198 at the moment from Walmart. The $40 saving brings it down to the all-important sub $200 price point. For anyone passionate about snagging a bargain, this is likely to be it. It’s ideal for adding a TV to another room in your home without spending a lot. Buy it now before the TV goes back to its regular price soon.

Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer

Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage for Digital Trends but also has a keen interest in Bluetooth speakers, smart home technology, wearables, and all things gaming.

As well as writing for Digital Trends, she regularly contributes at TechRadar, Lifewire, Mashable, and numerous others. She's also featured on the BBC. In her spare time, she watches many movies, plays many games, and enjoys the outdoors.

This 50-inch 4K TV is $198 in Walmart’s Spring Sale
The 50-inch Onn QLED 4K Roku TV hanging on a wall.

Take one quick peek at some of the best TV deals, or even some of the best Walmart TV deals, and you'll notice they tend to come and go quite frequently. That can make it quite difficult to narrow down the selection and choose one for your next upgrade. But every once in a while, a deal comes along that's so good, well, you just shouldn't miss it. That's the case with the current deal on Onn's 4K UHD LED Smart Roku TV, that's available at a steep discount for Walmart's Spring Sale. Normally $238, it's yours right now, out the door, for $198, saving you $40, which might not seem like much until you start comparing it to other 4K UHD smart TVs out there. It's an amazing price, but it won't last for long.

Where can you find a 4K TV for the price this Onn 50-inch is available as part of Walmart's Spring Sale? Go ahead and look, we'll wait. Now, try to find a TV with the Roku smart streaming platform built-in that lets you start streaming your favorite on-demand apps and shows right out of the box. That's what you're getting here. A TV that's ready to rock, with an excellent ultra-HD resolution, 60hz refresh rate, and all the smart features that come with a Roku TV, including the ability to control the TV through a smart mobile app. It has all the staples features we recommend looking for in our 4K TV buying guide, which seldom happens with deals this low.

Read more
This deal gets you a 70-inch 4K TV for just $430 at Best Buy
The Insignia F30 Series 4K TV mounted on a wall with the Fire TV interface on the screen.

Best Buy is a never-ending fountain of great TV deals. They're famous for steep discounts on mid-range TVs, and they aren't disappointing this week. Right now you can buy the 70-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV for just $430 after a $220 discount. If you don't really care about OLED or QLED technology, but want a massive TV that will cover a wall, this is the deal for you. Read more about the TV below, then check out the deal at Best Buy.

Why you should buy the Insignia 70-inch F30 Series 4K TV
We'll get straight to the downside -- Insignia isn't one of the best TV brands around, but it's also not one that should be entirely ignored. Crucially, in this price range, you still get good value for money. This Insignia 70-inch F30 Series 4K TV offers all the essentials. It has HDR support to help provide a wide range of color details and sharper contrast. There's also DTS Studio Sound to enhance the audio quality with immersive sound possible. Support for HDMI ARC and eARC means you can easily hook up a soundbar or AV receiver if you'd prefer that route.

Read more
This 75-inch TV just had its price slashed from $900 to $570
Toshiba C350 Series Smart Fire TV 4K

If you've always wanted a massive display in your living room or bedroom but you couldn't afford one, don't miss this chance to get the 75-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV at $330 off from Best Buy. Instead of $900, you'll only have to pay $570 in one of the top TV deals that's available right now. You'll have to hurry though -- stocks are probably extremely limited, and you're not the only shopper who wants to get a 75-inch 4K TV for this cheap.

Why you should buy the 75-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV
The Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV makes a run at the best TVs with its integration of the Amazon Fire TV platform, which not only supports all of the popular streaming services like Amazon Prime Video and Disney+, but also shows them all alongside other input sources and apps on a convenient home screen. The operating system also enables easy access to Amazon's Alexa through the Alexa Voice Remote, through which you can use voice commands to control playback, adjust volume, navigate apps, search for content, and so much more.

Read more