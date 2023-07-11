This insanely cheap 50-inch 4K TV is selling like hotcakes

Prime Day deals might technically be an Amazon property, but that hasn’t stopped retailers like Walmart also getting involved with their own sale. One particularly great deal is on the Onn. 50-inch 4K Roku Smart TV. Usually priced at $238, it’s down to $198 for a limited time only. Previously very well-priced, it’s even more irresistible with an extra $40 off. Already hugely popular, we’re expecting this to be one of the Prime Day TV deals to end sooner rather than later. Here’s a quick look at what you need to know about it before you buy it.

Why you should buy the Onn. 50-inch 4K Roku Smart TV

Shrewd eyes will notice that Onn. isn’t among our look at the best TV brands. It’s very much a budget brand but that doesn’t stop it from offering the key essentials you need from a 4K TV. Besides its 4K resolution, it also has Roku Smart TV built-in. That gives you access to over 500,000 movies and TV episodes through countless different free and paid channels and streaming services. It’s all easy to access via a customizable home screen. You can also use voice controls to find shows via the Roku mobile app. It’s far easier than relying on tapping buttons on the remote, although the remote is simple to use too.

There’s also support for Apple Home, Google Home, and Amazon Alexa, so while this TV won’t compete with the very best TVs, it’s still worth considering if you need to keep costs down but still want a 50-inch 4K TV. Other useful extras include three HDMI ports for other devices, along with it being VESA mount compatible if you want to wall mount it. With that set of features, the Onn. 50-inch 4K Roku Smart TV is a good option for adding a TV to your bedroom, home office, or your child’s bedroom.

Normally priced at $238, the Onn. 50-inch 4K Roku Smart TV is down to $198 at Walmart for a limited time only as part of its Prime Day deals. It was already a great price but dipping under $200 has made it very popular. Likely to sell out soon, buy it now if it’s the right one for you.

