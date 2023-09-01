With Labor Day deals in full swing, Walmart has a great offer on an Onn. 55-inch 4K TV. Usually priced at $298, it’s currently down to $248 so you save $50 on an already excellent value TV. It’s one of the cheaper Labor Day TV sales around at the moment so if you’ve been waiting to pick up a cheap TV, this is a good opportunity to do so. Check out more about it below or simply tap the buy button to make the purchase.

Why you should buy the Onn. 55-inch 4K TV

While Onn. certainly doesn’t make any of the best TVs, it still produces reliable TVs. Crucially, highly affordable TVs which mean you can easily add a TV to your kitchen or child’s bedroom without spending much. With the Onn. 55-inch 4K TV, you get all the essentials you could need.

It has a 55-inch 4K panel, of course, with a 2160p resolution so you can see pictures more clearly than with standard HD. Colors are more lifelike and while they won’t rival the work of the best TV brands, the size certainly helps add an immersive quality to proceedings.

Alongside that, the Onn. 55-inch 4K TV is easy to use. That’s thanks to it having Roku Smart TV built-in so that you can easily stream over 500,000 movies and TV episodes across thousands of free or paid channels. It’s all done through a customizable home screen so you can get things looking just how you need them to. Additionally, the Roku mobile app allows you to search for the title, artist, actor, or director of something with your voice rather than needing to type in a long search entry. It’s well-suited for when your hands are full in the kitchen. The Onn. 55-inch 4K TV works with Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, and Google Home, so it’s flexible and will fit into your smart home well.

Finally, the Onn. 55-inch 4K TV has three HDMI inputs for hooking up all your necessary additions like a games console, plus it’s VESA-compatible for if you want to wall-mount it to free up some room.

The Onn. 55-inch 4K TV is usually priced at $298 but it’s now even cheaper at Walmart with the TV down to $248 for a limited time only as part of the Labor Day sales. A saving of $50 sure adds up with this cheap a TV. Check it out now if it sounds like the one for you but be quick — it’s likely to be very popular.

