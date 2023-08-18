If you’re a typical TV watcher of the current era, you probably end up looking at your smart phone way more than you ever use your TV. Yet the TV adverts you receive throughout your life continuously promote something so fantastic, so exciting, and so expensive that they don’t really match your usage expectations. You may forget that there are TVs that cost less than the best smartphones altogether. In fact, today we found this wonderful deal on the 55-Inch Onn. Roku Smart TV that brings its price tag down to just $248. That’s $50 off of its usual $298 price, and we think you should check it out. Tap the button below to assess it yourself, or see our take on the highlight below.

Why you should by the 55-Inch Onn. Roku Smart TV

The 55-Inch Onn. Roku Smart TV gives a quality 4K resolution image that refreshes at 60Hz. It operates on the Roku platform, which gives you access to paid services like Netflix and Disney+ while also giving you tons of free programming options as well. The platform’s channel, The Roku Channel, is also a worthwhile entertainment source in its own right. It has ever-expanding content (The Roku Channel recently added Formula E, for example) and is a great alternative to more mainline streaming services that keep raising prices.

Further niceties of the 55-Inch Onn. Roku Smart TV are its thin body, ability to be mounted with a 400 x 200mm VESA mount, and great HDR10 colors. Plus, with Roku, you won’t ever have to worry about losing the TV’s remote, you can always use your phone as a remote instead. Alternatively, you can just use a voice assistant like Alexa or your Google Home system. It all boils down to this: The 55-Inch Onn. Roku Smart TV is a large, fully modern TV that hasn’t over-tuned itself into sky-high price territory.

If you’re enticed to get a TV at the right price today, tap the button below. The 55-Inch Onn. Roku Smart TV is only $248 at Walmart right now, which is $50 down from it’s usual price of $298. If you pair it with one of the soundbar deals we’ve collated you can easily have a complete entertainment system for ~$300 or even less, depending on what is available.

