 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Walmart has a 55-inch 4K TV for under $250, and it’s a great buy

John Alexander
By
The onn. 55-inch 4K Roku Smart TV against a white background.
.

If you’re a typical TV watcher of the current era, you probably end up looking at your smart phone way more than you ever use your TV. Yet the TV adverts you receive throughout your life continuously promote something so fantastic, so exciting, and so expensive that they don’t really match your usage expectations. You may forget that there are TVs that cost less than the best smartphones altogether. In fact, today we found this wonderful deal on the 55-Inch Onn. Roku Smart TV that brings its price tag down to just $248. That’s $50 off of its usual $298 price, and we think you should check it out. Tap the button below to assess it yourself, or see our take on the highlight below.

Why you should by the 55-Inch Onn. Roku Smart TV

The 55-Inch Onn. Roku Smart TV gives a quality 4K resolution image that refreshes at 60Hz. It operates on the Roku platform, which gives you access to paid services like Netflix and Disney+ while also giving you tons of free programming options as well. The platform’s channel, The Roku Channel, is also a worthwhile entertainment source in its own right. It has ever-expanding content (The Roku Channel recently added Formula E, for example) and is a great alternative to more mainline streaming services that keep raising prices.

Further niceties of the 55-Inch Onn. Roku Smart TV are its thin body, ability to be mounted with a 400 x 200mm VESA mount, and great HDR10 colors. Plus, with Roku, you won’t ever have to worry about losing the TV’s remote, you can always use your phone as a remote instead. Alternatively, you can just use a voice assistant like Alexa or your Google Home system. It all boils down to this: The 55-Inch Onn. Roku Smart TV is a large, fully modern TV that hasn’t over-tuned itself into sky-high price territory.

Related

If you’re enticed to get a TV at the right price today, tap the button below. The 55-Inch Onn. Roku Smart TV is only $248 at Walmart right now, which is $50 down from it’s usual price of $298. If you pair it with one of the soundbar deals we’ve collated you can easily have a complete entertainment system for ~$300 or even less, depending on what is available.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
John Alexander
John Alexander
John Alexander is a former ESL teacher, current writer and internet addict, and lacks the wisdom to know what the future…
Amazon knocked $500 off this 75-inch ULED mini-LED 4K TV
The Hisense U7K mini-LED 4K TV.

If you want to purchase the best that online TV deals can offer but you also prefer to enjoy huge savings along the way, you should check out this offer for the 75-inch Hisense U7K 4K TV. From its original price of $1,500, it's available for only $1,000 following a $500 discount from Amazon. This is an absolute bargain for this 4K TV, but since we're not sure how long this price will last before it returns to normal, it's highly recommended that you push through with the transaction without hesitation.

Why you should buy the 75-inch Hisense U7K 4K TV
Hisense has claimed a spot in our roundup of the best TV brands with the help of its mini-LED QLED technology that it refers to as ULED. It's found in the Hisense U8H 4K TV, which is in our list of the best TVs, and also in the Hisense U7K 4K TV. Hisense's ULED technology boosts color, contrast, brightness, and motion using mini-LEDs that are significantly smaller than traditional LEDs, along with QLED technology that adds a layer of quantum dots for even more brightness and more natural colors, as explained by our 4K TV buying guide. Combined with a 75-inch screen, Dolby Vision HDR picture, and Dolby Atmos sound, it will feel like you're in the theaters but in the comfort of your own home.

Read more
The best TV you could buy in 2022 is $200 off at Best Buy
The LG G2 placed in a living room environment.

Today is a good one for upgrading your home theater, as the 65-inch LG OLED evo G2 Series TV is seeing a $200 discount at Best Buy. This TV was at the top of the list of the best TVs in 2022. This discount brings its price tag down from $2,200 to $2,000 and there’s some streaming freebies included. You’ll get three free months of AppleTV+ with a purchase of this TV, as well as one free month of FuboTV. Free shipping is also included, which is a nice throw-in for such a large item.

Why you should buy the 65-inch LG OLED evo G2 Series 4K TV
There are a lot of different TV technologies to choose from out there. QLED and OLED technologies are leading the way right now, with OLED technology producing one of the best images you’ll find in a television by way of allowing each pixel in the screen to turn on and off independently. This creates perfect blacks, rich colors, and infinite contrast, all of which bring your content to life across more than eight million pixels. The LG evo G2 Series OLED TV combines this amazing picture quality with other tech like the a9 GEN5 AI Processor, which was engineered exclusively for LG OLED and automatically adjusts settings to improve picture and sound qualities based on what you’re watching.

Read more
A big discount just landed on Samsung’s 65-inch ‘The Frame’ TV
The 50-inch Samsung Frame TV hangs on a living room wall displaying art.

If you’re looking for a new 4K TV to put at the center of your living room, Best Buy has a discount taking place on one of the more unique 4K TVs on the market. Samsung’s The Frame 4K TV is a good combination of minimalism and picture quality, and today the 65-inch model is marked down to $1,700. That’s a savings of $300 from its regular price of $2,000, and Best Buy is including free shipping with a purchase.

Why you should buy the 65-inch Samsung Frame QLED 4K TV
Some people may not be looking for discretion when it comes to their home theater, but if you’re looking for a 4K TV with brilliant picture quality and little fuss when it comes to taking up space in the room, Samsung’s The Frame TV is for you. This TV utilizes QLED picture technology. Like all of the best TVs, it produces a picture that looks great no matter what kind of content you may be watching. It produces a billion shades of color with 100% color volume, and it also has anti-reflection technology. In other words, it creates one of the more naturally immersive viewing experiences you’ll find in a TV.

Read more