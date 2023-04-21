 Skip to main content
This 65-inch 4K TV is on sale for less than $300 today

Andrew Morrisey
By
The 50-inch Onn QLED 4K Roku TV hanging on a wall.

It’s not often you can find a 65-inch 4K TV for your home theater for less than $300, but today at Walmart you can do just that as the retail giant has discounted the onn. 65-inch 4K Roku Smart TV down to just $298. This is a savings of $70 from its regular price of $368, and a price this low on such a large TV is pretty rare, so act quickly to catch it while you can. Free shipping is included with your purchase, and in-store pickup is available at your nearest Walmart as long as the TV is in stock there.

Why you should buy the onn. 65-inch 4K Roku Smart TV

One of the most attractive features of a Roku TV is the simplicity of its user interface and the convenience it’s able to bring to both your home theater and the content you watch on it. With all of the features of a Smart TV bundled into it, the onn. 65-inch 4K Smart TV is always ready and waiting with instant access to more than 500,000 movies and TV episodes across thousands of free or paid channels. Because it’s a Roku TV, it conveniently presents your favorite content through your own customizable Home Screen. The TV’s smarts also include smart home readiness, as the onn. 65-inch 4K Smart TV works with Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, and Google Home.

And a TV isn’t worth making the centerpiece of your home theater without top notch picture quality. Like all of the best TVs, the onn. 65-inch 4K TV presents all of your favorite content in crystal clear 4K resolution, bringing out more lifelike color, texture and detail than lower resolution TVs are capable of. It’s a great TV to break in with some of the best movies on HBO Max, or with some of the best shows on Netflix. It also has a higher refresh rate than many TVs, making the onn. 65-inch 4K Smart TV perfect for gamers, sports lovers, and action movie binge watchers.

While the onn. 65-inch 4K Roku Smart TV would typically set you back $368, it’s currently just $298 at Walmart. That’s a savings of $70, and free shipping is included with your purchase. You can also pick it up in-store in many locations.

Andrew Morrisey is an independent writer, photographer and filmmaker. His interest in storytelling and its many mediums led to an interest in the range of tech used to bring stories to life. This interest and years of hands-on experience bring him to Digital Trends to write about tech. He is based on the North Carolina coast and publishes his other work at http://wildlyon.com.

