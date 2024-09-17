 Skip to main content
This 65-inch onn is $298 today normally $348 but hurry

Onn 4K UHD LED Smart 4K Roku TV 100012587
When it comes to Walmart in-house labels, one of the most popular and entertaining monikers is onn. This store brand produces everything from HDMI cables and power surge protectors to streaming devices and the focus of today’s deals post: 4K smart TVs. And right now, when you buy the Roku-powered onn 65-inch 4K TV on Walmart’s website or in stores, you’ll save $50.

Why you should buy the onn 65-inch 4K TV

First and foremost, the best part of this big onn LED TV is its price. It’s tough to score a 65-inch TV (any make or model) for less than $500 in many cases. If you want to own the biggest TV but don’t want to break the bank, this is an excellent set for the job. This onn TV is an LED-LCD set that delivers 4K resolution at up to 60Hz. The TV also has limited HDR support, three HDMI ports, and a handful of other inputs.

When it comes time to stream Netflix, this onn model uses Roku TV OS to get you access to many different apps, games, and even some smart home controls. You’ll even be able to download the free Roku mobile app to search for movies and TV shows, track down your lost remote, and activate private listening. This is a great Roku feature that lets you isolate audio to a pair of Bluetooth-connected headphones or earbuds.

Do keep in mind that this is an entry-level TV from a budget-friendly store brand, so it’s not going to deliver the kind of jaw-dropping picture associated with higher-priced models. Still, you’ll be able to enjoy solid brightness levels, great colors, and good contrast performance with this onn 4K TV.

We see a lot of Walmart deals when searching for the best offers to write about, and this is one of our favorite TV deals to start the week! Save $50 when you purchase the Roku-powered onn 65-inch 4K TV, and be sure to have a look at some of the best soundbar deals we’ve been tracking down. After all, a new TV is nothing without a good audio system!

Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco has been writing about and working with consumer tech for well over a decade, writing about everything from…
Best 75-inch TV deals: Get a big screen from $470
LG 75-Inch Class UN6970 Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV

There are a lot of TV deals to scour if you’re hoping for some savings on a new TV, and if you prefer something specific from one of the best TV brands be sure to check out all of the Samsung TV deals, LG TV deals, Sony TV deals, TCL TV deals, and Vizio TV deals taking place today. But if you prefer to shop for your next TV by size, 75-inches is a popular one to start with, and we’ve tracked down the best 75-inch TV deals for your shopping convenience. You’ll find all of the best 75-inch TV deals below, and if you feel checking out some other sizes might be worth it don’t miss out on all of the best 65-inch TV deals, best 70-inch TV deals, and best 85-inch TV deals.
Insignia 75-inch F30 4K Smart TV — $470, was $600

The Insignia F30 Series is a 4K smart TV that offers impressive affordability, with this 65-inch model offering tremendous value. The F30 presents all of your favorite content in breathtaking 4K resolution, and HDR technology provides a wide range of color details and sharper contrast that make movies more immersive and things like sports more impactful. This TV also offers smart features like Alexa voice control, DTS Studio Sound, and Apple AirPlay. And because the Insignia F30 is a Fire TV, it will give you instant access to over 500,000 streaming movies and TV episodes, and access to thousands of channels and apps.

The 65-inch Sony Bravia 8 OLED TV is $800 off right now
2024 Sony Bravia 8 4K OLED TV.

Sony is one of the authorities in the OLED TV space, so don't miss this opportunity to get the 65-inch Sony Bravia 8 OLED 4K TV at $800 off from Best Buy. From its original price of $2,800, it's down to $2,000, which is an excellent price for a display of this caliber. That's a pretty big discount on a top-quality TV, and we're pretty sure it won't last long as we expect the offer to draw a lot of attention. Before the bargain disappears, make sure to complete your purchase -- you may regret it if you miss out on one of our favorite OLED TV deals today.

Why you should buy the 65-inch Sony Bravia 8 OLED 4K TV
The Sony Bravia 8 OLED 4K TV will deliver a viewing experience that's similar to watching in the theaters, but within the confines of your own living room. As an OLED TV, which use organic light-emitting diodes instead of a backlight, the Sony Bravia 8 is capable of creating perfect black levels, which is something that other types of TVs can't achieve. With 4K Ultra HD resolution and access to billions of real-world colors with Sony's XR Triluminos Pro technology, your eyes will feast on the impressive visuals. We highly recommend checking out our guide on what size TV to buy to make sure that you have enough space for its 65-inch screen. The Sony Bravia 8 OLED 4K TV runs on the Google TV platform.

Upgrade to an 85-inch TV while this Hisense is $700 off
The Hisense 85-inch U7 Mini-LED QLED TV on a TV unit in a living room.

If you want a huge TV and a great discount, check out the TV deals at Best Buy. Right now until September 15, you can buy the Hisense 85-inch U7 Series Mini-LED 4K QLED TV for $700 off. It usually costs $2,200, but as part of one of the Best Buy TV deals happening at the moment, it’s down to $1,500. If you’re tempted by a new TV for less, here’s what you need to know before you buy.

Why you should buy the Hisense 85-inch U7 Series Mini-LED 4K QLED TV
Before you even consider buying the Hisense 85-inch U7 Mini-LED QLED TV, check what size TV to buy for your home. It’s important to make sure such a huge TV doesn’t swamp the room too much. Providing you have the room, you’ll love this TV. Hisense is one of the best TV brands for good reason.

