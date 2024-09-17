This 65-inch onn is $298 today normally $348 but hurry

When it comes to Walmart in-house labels, one of the most popular and entertaining monikers is onn. This store brand produces everything from HDMI cables and power surge protectors to streaming devices and the focus of today’s deals post: 4K smart TVs. And right now, when you buy the Roku-powered onn 65-inch 4K TV on Walmart’s website or in stores, you’ll save $50.

Why you should buy the onn 65-inch 4K TV

First and foremost, the best part of this big onn LED TV is its price. It’s tough to score a 65-inch TV (any make or model) for less than $500 in many cases. If you want to own the biggest TV but don’t want to break the bank, this is an excellent set for the job. This onn TV is an LED-LCD set that delivers 4K resolution at up to 60Hz. The TV also has limited HDR support, three HDMI ports, and a handful of other inputs.

When it comes time to stream Netflix, this onn model uses Roku TV OS to get you access to many different apps, games, and even some smart home controls. You’ll even be able to download the free Roku mobile app to search for movies and TV shows, track down your lost remote, and activate private listening. This is a great Roku feature that lets you isolate audio to a pair of Bluetooth-connected headphones or earbuds.

Do keep in mind that this is an entry-level TV from a budget-friendly store brand, so it’s not going to deliver the kind of jaw-dropping picture associated with higher-priced models. Still, you’ll be able to enjoy solid brightness levels, great colors, and good contrast performance with this onn 4K TV.

We see a lot of Walmart deals when searching for the best offers to write about, and this is one of our favorite TV deals to start the week! Save $50 when you purchase the Roku-powered onn 65-inch 4K TV, and be sure to have a look at some of the best soundbar deals we’ve been tracking down. After all, a new TV is nothing without a good audio system!