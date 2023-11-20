If you didn’t think that 65-inch TV Black Friday deals can go lower than $300, you’re not alone, but Walmart is proving us all wrong by slashing the price of the 65-inch Onn 4K TV to just $298, following a $50 discount on its already affordable sticker price of $348. What we’re sure of, however, is that there will be a lot of attention on one of the most attractive Black Friday deals for a new TV. Stocks may be long gone by the time the shopping holiday arrives, so if you want to take advantage of this offer, you’re going to have to make the purchase right now.

Why you should buy the 65-inch Onn 4K TV

The Onn 4K TV isn’t as feature-packed or powerful as the best TVs, but it’s got all the important stuff for your home theater setup. First and foremost is a 65-inch screen that’s pretty large for its price, so you’re going to have to consult our guide on what size TV to buy to make sure that you have enough space for it. If you do, you’ll enjoy sharp details and vivid colors while watching your favorite content with 4K Ultra HD resolution.

To be able to access popular streaming services like Netflix and Disney+, the Onn 4K TV runs on Roku TV. The platform also makes it easy for you to switch between different input sources through its customizable home screen, and it makes the Onn 4K TV ready for a smart home setup as it works with systems that are powered by Apple Home, Google Home, and Amazon’s Alexa.

The 65-inch Onn 4K TV is one of the highlights of this year’s Walmart Black Friday deals, as it will be yours for only $298. The $50 in savings on its original price of $348 nudges it to below $300 — most shoppers probably didn’t think they can get such a large screen for this cheap, but here we are. You’re not going to have lots of time to think about this offer because stocks are expected to sell out quickly, so if you’re already looking forward to watching on the 65-inch Onn 4K TV in your living room, you better proceed with the transaction as soon as possible.

