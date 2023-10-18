 Skip to main content
This 65-inch 4K TV is on sale for less than $300, but it’s selling fast

In our constant monitoring of TV deals, we found one over at Walmart that has peculiar qualities worth alerting you about. The Onn. 65-inch Class 4K UHD LED Roku Smart TV, like a lot of the products on the Walmart online store, has several tags. In this case, we’re seeing Best SellerPopular Pick, and 1,000+ bought since yesterday. All of these are great indicators, of course, but since they come from Walmart, it is also easy to take them with a grain of salt. What we can’t ignore, however, is that the item has gone out of stock at least twice in the production of this article, only to get replaced some time later. So, if you want a Onn. 65-inch Class 4K UHD LED Roku Smart TV for $298 ($50 off its usual $348) you must tap the button below and act now. We don’t know how long they can continue doing this.

Why you should buy the Onn. 65-inch Class 4K UHD LED Roku Smart TV

The Onn. 65-inch Class 4K UHD LED Roku Smart TV is a reliable TV at a low cost, made even lower by this deal. Powered by the fun Roku operating system, which includes the very exclusive Roku channel, you will have access to thousands of entertainment options. Many of the apps and channels available provide some or all content completely free, as well. Overall, it makes this TV a great way to get entertained fast without much extra effort. You can also make your smartphone double as a remote, with voice control, in case the one that comes with the TV is ever out of reach. And, speaking of voice and smart controls, it is compatible with Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, and Google Home.

The physical construction of the Onn. 65-inch Class 4K UHD LED Roku Smart TV is relatively standard. Notably, it has three HDMI connections, a USB port, and a headphone jack, amongst others. You can wall mount it with a 300 x 300 VESA mount. The internal hardware refreshes at 60Hz.

So, to grab your Onn. 65-inch Class 4K UHD LED Roku Smart TV at $298, which is $50 off the usual $348, you just need to tap the button below. This TV deal goes fast, and we’ve already seen it sell out multiple times, slowing down purchases. If there are still more copies in reserve, this is the TV deal people all over are purchasing in mass quantities today.

