 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Walmart just dropped the price of this 75-inch 4K TV under $500

Jennifer Allen
By

For anyone looking for great TV deals, Walmart is always a good place to check out. Right now, you can buy an Onn. 75-inch 4K Roku TV for $498 instead of $578 so you save $80 and get a huge display for less. Sure, it might not be a big-name brand but if you’re keen to embrace the big screen experience for less, it’s a great deal. Let’s take a look at exactly what it has to offer.

Why you should buy the Onn. 75-inch 4K Roku TV

Onn. may not be one of the best TV brands but that doesn’t stop it from being tempting for those keeping costs down. Much of that temptation will be thanks to the massive 75-inch screen involved. It’s hard not to be impressed by being able to buy a 75-inch TV for so little. While the TV may lack some extra features that you might see on the best TVs, it still has the essentials. Notably, it’s a frameless TV so it takes up much less room than you might anticipate from such a huge panel.

The Onn. 75-inch 4K Roku TV also has Roku smart TV built-in. It makes it easy to stream over 500,000 movies and TV episodes across thousands of different free and paid channels. These include your favorites like Disney Plus, Netflix, and Hulu, along with many others. A customizable home screen means you can soon turn the experience into just how you want it to look, thereby saving you the hassle of having to dig around to find your shows. There’s also the Roku mobile app you can use instead of the remote, with voice controls also available through the service. The Onn. 75-inch 4K Roku TV also works with Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, and Google Home so there’s plenty of functionality behind the scenes here. Finally, three HDMI ports mean you can hook up all your games consoles, Blu-ray players, and more without any bother.

Related

Simple yet pretty great for anyone focused on having a large TV without spending a fortune, the Onn. 75-inch 4K Roku TV is down to $498 at Walmart. Usually priced at $578, you save $80 on this already great-value TV. It’s proving popular and we don’t know how long it’ll be this price, so hit the buy button now if it appeals.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
The latest Roku Express just had its price slashed to $29
Roku Express 4K+

For anyone looking to upgrade their streaming setup at home, Walmart has the deal for you. Today, you can buy the Roku Express HD for $24 instead of $29. Sure, that's a modest saving of $5 but that works out at 17% off making it an ideal time to buy. Alternatively, you can buy the instead of $37 if you'd prefer a 4K image. Let's take a look at why the Roku Express HD is such great value.

Why you should buy the Roku Express HD
The Roku Express HD has always been fantastic value for what it offers, so while on sale, it's even more tempting. If you're still catching up on what is Roku, it's one of the earliest companies to adopt web-based streaming into a self-contained app and it's done well to continue to be relevant now. Through the Roku Express HD, you get a seamless HD streaming experience that's faster than ever. It's simple to use to stream a huge selection of free, live, and premium TV with 300+ free live TV channels along with Roku Originals via the Roku Channel.

Read more
You can buy a soundbar for under $30 at Walmart right now
onn 30 inch soundbar deal walmart may 2023 2 0 lifestyle render

It's incredibly rare that we ever see soundbar deals drop as low as $28 but over at Walmart, that's exactly how little you can pay today for a soundbar. The soundbar in question is the Onn. 30-inch 2.0 Soundbar. It's usually priced at $36 but it's even cheaper today at $28. That means we're not expecting exceptional sound quality here but it's likely to be an upgrade compared to your basic TV speakers. If you simply want any kind of audio boost for less, read on while we take you through what the Onn. 30-inch 2.0 Soundbar offers. Don't be surprised if this one sells out fast.

Why you should buy the Onn. 30-inch 2.0 Soundbar
We'll cut to the chase now and say that if you own one of the best TVs, you're better off investing in one of the best soundbars rather than this one. The Onn. 30-inch 2.0 Soundbar is simple stuff geared towards those unable to invest much. While some soundbars revolutionize your viewing and listening experience, this one is more likely to provide a modest boost.

Read more
Best Buy just dropped the price of Amazon’s 50-inch 4K TV to $260
Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K HDR TV.

Although it's not typically known for making TVs, Amazon does have self-branded options with the Fire TV streaming platform built-in. You may sometimes find Amazon's sets featured in guides like the best TV deals, best Amazon TV deals, and even surprisingly, on the list of Best Buy TV deals -- despite being competitors. That's precisely the case for the next deal we're about to share on the 50-inch Amazon 4 Series 4K TV, which is $190 off at Best Buy. Normally $450, it's yours for just $260 today, which is an awesome deal. Need we say more?

Why You Should Buy the 50-inch Amazon 4 Series 4K TV
Perhaps somewhat expected, Amazon did start building its own TVs, and one of the most significant changes between its TVs and other brands, is that it includes Amazon's own Fire TV streaming platform built-in, complete with Alexa support. That means you can use both your Fire TV remote and Alexa to search for content, control playback, and interact with smart home devices connected through Alexa. You can also check the weather, sports scores, and much more. Think of the TV as more of an entertainment and smart information hub, as opposed to just a panel you can watch shows and movies on.

Read more