For anyone looking for great TV deals, Walmart is always a good place to check out. Right now, you can buy an Onn. 75-inch 4K Roku TV for $498 instead of $578 so you save $80 and get a huge display for less. Sure, it might not be a big-name brand but if you’re keen to embrace the big screen experience for less, it’s a great deal. Let’s take a look at exactly what it has to offer.

Why you should buy the Onn. 75-inch 4K Roku TV

Onn. may not be one of the best TV brands but that doesn’t stop it from being tempting for those keeping costs down. Much of that temptation will be thanks to the massive 75-inch screen involved. It’s hard not to be impressed by being able to buy a 75-inch TV for so little. While the TV may lack some extra features that you might see on the best TVs, it still has the essentials. Notably, it’s a frameless TV so it takes up much less room than you might anticipate from such a huge panel.

The Onn. 75-inch 4K Roku TV also has Roku smart TV built-in. It makes it easy to stream over 500,000 movies and TV episodes across thousands of different free and paid channels. These include your favorites like Disney Plus, Netflix, and Hulu, along with many others. A customizable home screen means you can soon turn the experience into just how you want it to look, thereby saving you the hassle of having to dig around to find your shows. There’s also the Roku mobile app you can use instead of the remote, with voice controls also available through the service. The Onn. 75-inch 4K Roku TV also works with Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, and Google Home so there’s plenty of functionality behind the scenes here. Finally, three HDMI ports mean you can hook up all your games consoles, Blu-ray players, and more without any bother.

Simple yet pretty great for anyone focused on having a large TV without spending a fortune, the Onn. 75-inch 4K Roku TV is down to $498 at Walmart. Usually priced at $578, you save $80 on this already great-value TV. It’s proving popular and we don’t know how long it’ll be this price, so hit the buy button now if it appeals.

