You’ll be shocked how cheap this 75-inch 4K TV is right now

Jennifer Allen
By
The onn. 50-inch 4K Roku TV hangs on a wall.
Onn.

Walmart is always a good place to check for excellent TV deals. Right now, it’s doing a great job with $80 off the Onn. 75-inch Frameless 4K TV. It was already great value at $578 but it’s now down to $498. Under $500 for a 75-inch 4K TV? Who can resist, right? If you’re keen to learn more, keep reading while we take you through everything. Or you can simply hit the buy button now to snap up the TV for less.

Why you should buy the Onn. 75-inch Frameless 4K TV

Onn. doesn’t feature on our list of the best TV brands but it still remains a good option if you’re on a tight budget. It has all the essentials you need while also offering up a huge display for less. The 75-inch 4K display looks great for the price, offering up a crystal clear picture and lifelike color. While it may not have the extensive features of the very best TVs, it’s still pretty good.

Besides the obvious benefits of the Onn. 75-inch Frameless 4K TV, the TV also has convenient smart features. It has Roku smart software built-in so you can easily stream from thousands of free and paid channels. All your favorites are there so whatever you’re signed up to, you can access it here. In all, there are over 500,000 movies and TV episodes to find here with Roku making it simple thanks to its customizable home screen. The TV also works with Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, and Google Home with the free Roku mobile app allowing you to use voice controls to find whatever you plan on watching. Such great functionality means that the three HDMI ports can be used for games consoles or other devices, rather than needing to be used for streaming devices.

Offering all the core essentials at a shrewd price, the Onn. 75-inch Frameless  4K TV is usually priced at $578. Right now, you can buy it from Walmart for $498 so you save $80 off the regular price. It’ll look great in any living room and you can even wall mount it if you prefer. Check it out now before the deal ends very soon.

