Prime Day deals might be Amazon’s thing but that hasn’t stopped other retailers from launching their own sales. By doing so, you gain more variety and more ways to save big. One of the more tempting Prime Day TV deals comes from Walmart. Today, you can buy the Onn. 75-inch 4K TV for $498, saving $80 off the regular price of $578. It might not be a household name but you do gain a huge screen at a fantastic price. Here’s what else you need to know about it.

Why you should buy the Onn. 75-inch 4K TV

Onn. won’t feature on any best TV brands list but if you have a small budget, you’ll get a fair amount for the price. In the case of the Onn. 75-inch Onn 4K TV, you get a huge display, of course. A 75-inch panel is moving into room-filling territory and is sure to look great in your living room. It’s a frameless TV tool so its bezels are practically non-existent so it’ll look good on a TV stand or when wall-mounted. The latter is easily achieved thanks to being VESA mount compatible.

As well as that, there’s the always appealing 4K resolution that’s pretty much essential these days. It lacks any of the finer details for picture quality that you’d see from the best TVs but the core components are here. It also has Roku Smart TV built-in so that you can easily stream over 500,000 movies and TV episodes from thousands of free or paid channels, including all your favorite streaming services. You can search using the TV remote but an easier solution is to use voice controls available via the Roku mobile app, thereby saving you from typing in so many search entries. It saves you plenty of time but it’s also appealing with a customizable home screen making it easy to see what you’re doing. Adding to the features are three HDMI ports so you can easily hook up game consoles or a soundbar.

The Onn. 75-inch 4K TV usually costs $578. As part of Walmart’s Prime Day deals rivalling sale, you can buy it for $498 making it an extra tempting proposition for anyone who wants a huge TV for less. Snap it up now before the deal ends soon.

