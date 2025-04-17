Ends soon: Get the onn Google TV Full HD Streaming Device for just $13

Streaming apps like Netflix, Disney Plus, and Amazon Prime Video are some of the best ways to keep up with your favorite movies and TV shows. It’s also a great way to treat yourself to popular movies, classic series, and platform exclusives. And if you’re looking to add all this entertainment to your current TV setup without spending an arm and a leg, we have great news:

This week at Walmart, you can get the onn Google TV Full HD Streaming Device for as little as $13. That’s one of the best prices we’ve ever seen on a streaming product, bar none.

Why you should buy the onn Google TV Full HD Streaming Device

About as plug-and-play as it gets, the onn Google TV streamer has a built-in HDMI connector. Once you wire up the Micro USB power adapter and connect to Wi-Fi, you’ll be up and running! Built on Google TV architecture, the onn Full HD is easy to control and is jam-packed with popular apps, games, free live TV, and even voice assistant capabilities.

The included remote lets you call upon Google Assistant to search for new movies and shows, change inputs, and open and close apps. If you own any compatible Google Home cameras, you’ll even be able to pull up live feeds on your TV screen. That’s on top of Chromecast, which lets you wirelessly cast media to the onn Full HD from a phone or tablet.

As the product name would indicate, the resolution is capped at 1080p HD, but considering how inexpensive this streamer is, we don’t think most folks will care about missing out on 4K.

Save an extra $6 on the $20 onn Google TV Full HD Streaming Device when you purchase today. We also recommend taking a look at our lists of the best Walmart deals, best TV deals, and best soundbar deals for additional discounts on top streaming tech.