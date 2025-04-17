 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Ends soon: Get the onn Google TV Full HD Streaming Device for just $13

By
On Sale The onn Google TV Full HD Streaming Device.
Walmart

Streaming apps like Netflix, Disney Plus, and Amazon Prime Video are some of the best ways to keep up with your favorite movies and TV shows. It’s also a great way to treat yourself to popular movies, classic series, and platform exclusives. And if you’re looking to add all this entertainment to your current TV setup without spending an arm and a leg, we have great news: 

This week at Walmart, you can get the onn Google TV Full HD Streaming Device for as little as $13. That’s one of the best prices we’ve ever seen on a streaming product, bar none. 

Why you should buy the onn Google TV Full HD Streaming Device

About as plug-and-play as it gets, the onn Google TV streamer has a built-in HDMI connector. Once you wire up the Micro USB power adapter and connect to Wi-Fi, you’ll be up and running! Built on Google TV architecture, the onn Full HD is easy to control and is jam-packed with popular apps, games, free live TV, and even voice assistant capabilities. 

Related

The included remote lets you call upon Google Assistant to search for new movies and shows, change inputs, and open and close apps. If you own any compatible Google Home cameras, you’ll even be able to pull up live feeds on your TV screen. That’s on top of Chromecast, which lets you wirelessly cast media to the onn Full HD from a phone or tablet.

As the product name would indicate, the resolution is capped at 1080p HD, but considering how inexpensive this streamer is, we don’t think most folks will care about missing out on 4K.

Save an extra $6 on the $20 onn Google TV Full HD Streaming Device when you purchase today. We also recommend taking a look at our lists of the best Walmart deals, best TV deals, and best soundbar deals for additional discounts on top streaming tech. 

Editors’ Recommendations

Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
AV Contributor
Michael Bizzaco has been selling, installing, and talking about TVs, soundbars, streaming devices, and all things smart home…
Huawei’s stylish live translation smart glasses actually look good
HUAWEI Eyewear 2

Huawei has launched a new version of its Eyewear 2 smart glasses in China, with a trendy round frame and support for AI features. At CNY 2299, or around $310, the new style expands the range of design options for the Huawei Eyewear 2 series.

The major feature of the series is the 11 hours of listening that the glasses provide via drivers inside the arm, making them essentially earbuds for your face. The glasses connect to your phone or other device via Bluetooth, and you can control your music using touch controls similar to what you'd find on earbuds. The sound isn't transmitted via bone conduction so don't expect complete privacy for your listening, but using them to listen to music or podcasts shouldn't disturb other people around you.

Read more
Save big on the JBL PartyBox Club 120 Bluetooth speaker when you buy today
People using the JBL PartyBox Club 120 speaker on a beach.

Karaoke is one of the best ways to celebrate your singing capabilities (or lack thereof, because that’s fun for everyone else). But going out to clubs and restaurants to indulge in a sing-along of Hotel California can get pricey. So, why not bring all the fun to your house or beachside BBQ? With Bluetooth speakers like the JBL PartyBox Club 120, you and your pals get to be the DJs! 

This week, when you purchase the PartyBox Club 120 at Amazon, Crutchfield, or JBL, you’ll only pay $330. The full MSRP on this model is $400. 

Read more
Spotify outage: service restored as Spotify says hack reports ‘are false’
Spotify on iPhone.

It wasn't just you, Spotify was down. Tens of thousands of users across the world reported issues with the popular music streaming service on April 16. Spotify quickly acknowledged the fault on X, and followed up saying the outage wasn't due to a hack.

The service is now back up and running, with the issue being resolved within around four hours of the initial 'Spotify is down' reports.

Read more