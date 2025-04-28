The Onn Large Party Speaker is on sale at Walmart today

One of the best ways to entertain party guests is with a pulse-pounding Bluetooth speaker that is easy to set up and use. Designed for portability, the best Bluetooth speakers are made by companies like Bose, Beats, and JBL, but not everyone has the funds to splurge on these more advanced devices.

But if you need a big Bluetooth speaker for a good price you can rely on, we recommend taking a look at the Onn Large Party Speaker Gen 2, a Bluetooth mammoth that just so happens to be $30 off at Walmart today, bringing its price down to $119 from $149.

Why you should buy the Onn Large Party Speaker Gen 2

With a design that mimics the appearance of speakers like the JBL PartyBox Stage 320, the Onn Large Party Speaker Gen 2 boasts an IPX4 rating for water resistance and a rugged outer shell. Whether you’re setting up poolside, at the beach, or on top of a mountain, you won’t have to worry about drops and dings, and the built-in carrying handle and wheels make it easy to cart the speaker to and fro.

Featuring Bluetooth connectivity, an FM tuner, a 3.5mm auxiliary, plus mic and guitar inputs, the Onn Large Party can be hooked up to most devices and even includes a USB-A charging port.

On a full charge, the Onn Large Party should last about 12 hours, though volume level will ultimately determine how much battery life is used. Other noteworthy features include a Party Sync Mode for pairing more than one Onn Large Party speaker together, and Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility.

Take advantage of this $30 discount when you purchase the Onn Large Party Speaker Gen 2 today.