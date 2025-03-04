 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The Onn Large Party Bluetooth speaker is on sale for only $120

By
Good Deal The Onn Large Party Speaker Gen 2.
Walmart

When you’re throwing a party, hosting karaoke, or doing anything else that requires a big loudspeaker, you’ll know that lugging around a PA system isn’t exactly fun. Fortunately, some of the best Bluetooth speakers of 2025 are designed with portability in mind. Some of these products can be pretty expensive, though, which is why we’re glad to draw attention to this fantastic Onn product:

For a limited time, when you purchase the Onn Large Party Speaker (Gen 2) at Walmart, you’ll only wind up paying $120. The full MSRP on this model is $150. It’s one of the best Bluetooth speaker deals we’ve seen so far today, so act fast!

Why you should buy the Onn Large Party Speaker Gen 2

Measuring 22.48 inches tall, 11.61 inches wide, 11.81 inches from front to back, and weighing 20.88 pounds, the Onn Large Party Gen 2 delivers up to 160 watts of RMS power, handles up to 640 watts at peak power, and is lightweight enough to go just about anywhere. Its convenient smooth-glide wheels and telescopic handle make it easy to pull the speaker when it’s time to rock the block, and a full charge should get you up to 12 hours of playback. While the speaker is mainly a Bluetooth product, the Onn Large Party also contains a 3.5mm auxiliary input, two 1.25-inch inputs for a microphone or guitar, and a USB-A port (for charging only).

Related

The Onn Large Party has an IPX4 rating for water resistance, so getting doused by a light rain shower or accidental garden hose blast shouldn’t send the speaker to an early grave. Other noteworthy features include six multicolor LED light settings, a built-in FM tuner, and a Bass Boost setting for enhanced low-end.

Purchase today to get the Onn Large Party Speaker (Gen 2) at Walmart while this deal lasts. You may also want to take a look at our lists of the best soundbar deals and best Walmart deals for additional savings on top audio devices!

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
AV Contributor
Michael Bizzaco has been selling, installing, and talking about TVs, soundbars, streaming devices, and all things smart home…
This powerful JBL Bluetooth speaker is on sale for $200 today
The black version of the JBL Xtreme 3 Bluetooth speaker at a campsite.

A lightweight, portable Bluetooth speaker isn’t a necessary consumer tech device, but it certainly makes the day a lot more fun! Who doesn’t want to blast inspirational tunes at home, on a hike, or by the swimming pool? While the best Bluetooth speaker deals are often for products that are inexpensive to begin with, every once in a while we find a slam-dunk markdown on a midrange or premium speaker. And that day is today!

For a limited time, when you purchase the JBL Xtreme 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker, you’ll only pay $200. When it’s not on sale, this model sells for $330. The JBL Xtreme 4 recently came out, but you can save a few bucks by buying the previous generation.

Read more
Best Bluetooth speakers for 2025, as tested and reviewed by our experts
The JBL Xtreme 4 Bluetooth speaker. [Embargoed image 06/03]

Bluetooth speakers are everywhere. I think it's safe to say that they've replaced the receiver-based component setup as the main music delivery system for most people (unless you're into hi-res digital music or vinyl records). They've become such commonplace audio devices that it'd be odd not to see one (or several) speakers at parties, poolside, at the beach, or even strapped to the front of a mountain bike.

And rightfully so. Bluetooth speakers have come a long way. They sound better than ever, are reliable, portable, and they come in so many varieties that it's becoming easier to find one perfect for your needs.

Read more
Get a portable HD projector for only $300 from Amazon’s Cyber Week sale
The Xgimi MoGo 2 portable projector placed outdoors.

If you're thinking about getting a projector instead of taking advantage of Cyber Week TV deals, but you don't want to handle a big and bulky device, the good news is that there are portable models like the Xgimi MoGo 2. It's on sale from Amazon with a 25% discount, which brings its price down to a more affordable $300 from its original price of $400. You'll have to act fast if you're interested in this offer though, as there's no telling how much time is remaining before you miss out on the savings of $100.

Why you should buy the Xgimi MoGo 2 portable projector
Xgimi has several entries in our list of the best projectors, including the Xgimi MoGo 2 Pro as the best portable 1080p projector. The Xgimi MoGo 2 is its more affordable version, and while it's not as powerful as the Xgimi MoGo 2 Pro with 1920 x 1080 resolution, it's still a pretty worthwhile purchase, especially with Amazon's discount. The Xgimi MoGo 2 is capable of up to 1280 x 720 resolution, but at the same maximum brightness of 400 ISO Lumens as its cousin, and it also offers Intelligent Screen Alignment and Intelligent Obstacle Avoidance, which makes setting up the projector much easier.

Read more