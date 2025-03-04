The Onn Large Party Bluetooth speaker is on sale for only $120

When you’re throwing a party, hosting karaoke, or doing anything else that requires a big loudspeaker, you’ll know that lugging around a PA system isn’t exactly fun. Fortunately, some of the best Bluetooth speakers of 2025 are designed with portability in mind. Some of these products can be pretty expensive, though, which is why we’re glad to draw attention to this fantastic Onn product:

For a limited time, when you purchase the Onn Large Party Speaker (Gen 2) at Walmart, you’ll only wind up paying $120. The full MSRP on this model is $150. It’s one of the best Bluetooth speaker deals we’ve seen so far today, so act fast!

Why you should buy the Onn Large Party Speaker Gen 2

Measuring 22.48 inches tall, 11.61 inches wide, 11.81 inches from front to back, and weighing 20.88 pounds, the Onn Large Party Gen 2 delivers up to 160 watts of RMS power, handles up to 640 watts at peak power, and is lightweight enough to go just about anywhere. Its convenient smooth-glide wheels and telescopic handle make it easy to pull the speaker when it’s time to rock the block, and a full charge should get you up to 12 hours of playback. While the speaker is mainly a Bluetooth product, the Onn Large Party also contains a 3.5mm auxiliary input, two 1.25-inch inputs for a microphone or guitar, and a USB-A port (for charging only).

The Onn Large Party has an IPX4 rating for water resistance, so getting doused by a light rain shower or accidental garden hose blast shouldn’t send the speaker to an early grave. Other noteworthy features include six multicolor LED light settings, a built-in FM tuner, and a Bass Boost setting for enhanced low-end.

Purchase today to get the Onn Large Party Speaker (Gen 2) at Walmart while this deal lasts. You may also want to take a look at our lists of the best soundbar deals and best Walmart deals for additional savings on top audio devices!