Optoma unveils the blistering 5,000-lumen UHZ68LV 4K laser projector

The Optoma UHZ68LV 4K projector.
At the Information Systems Europe (ISE) 2025 audiovisual showcase in Barcelona today, home theater projector makers Optoma unveiled its latest stunner, the Optoma UHZ68LV, a 4K UHD laser projector that boasts a whopping 5,000 lumens of brightness, but comes with the equally-blinding price of £4,000 (approximately $4,982).

The Optoma UHZ68LV 4K is a dual-laser, standard-throw projector, which means it needs a runway of between 1 and 10 metres, depending on the size of the image you want. Speaking of which, this is where things get serious, as the UHZ68LV laser projector can turn your living room or man cave space into an impressive home theater, with the ability to project as small as 30 inches all the way up to a massive 300 inches, which translates to roughly 12 feet tall by 22 feet wide, for those with a parking lot at their disposal for a makeshift drive-in.

The Optoma UHZ68LV 4K projector
As mentioned, the peak brightness of the DLP-driven UHZ68LV is 5,000 lumens, and the projector offers a contrast ratio of 3,200,000:1. Movie lovers will appreciate the projector’s support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+ HDR formats and Filmmaker mode for excellent contrast and color accuracy, which achieves 90% of the DCI-P3 gamut. Translation: dark darks, bright brights, and dynamic color that should withstand the challenges of ambient light in your room.

Optoma says that picture quality, detail sharpness, and motion smoothness is handled by its “latest and most advanced processor for home cinema,” the PureEngine Ultra, and calibration modes from the Imaging Science Foundation (ISF) that handles governs standards for the display industry, make sure that the projector adapts to your rooms lighting environment.

The Optoma UHZ68LV 4K projector
Setup-wise, the UHZ68L’s lens is flexible for your space, with a 1.6-times zoom, lens shift, vertical and horizontal keystone correction, and 360-degree projection, meaning you can setup the UHZ68LV in front, rear, or ceiling-mounted positions, depending on your needs.

From the announcement of the UHZ68LV from the ISE showcase, only the price of £3999.99 was given (U.S. $4,981.62), with no availability dates made public as yet.

Derek Malcolm
