 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

You can finally order Walmart’s $50 Chromecast with Google TV killer

By
Onn 4K Pro Streaming Device box.
The Onn 4K Pro Streaming Device has an unassuming name and very tempting price. Walmart

Google I/O is just around the corner. But for all the new Googley goodness we expect — and a ton of that’s going to include the letters A and I — one thing we’re not planning on seeing is a successor to the venerable-but-aging Chromecast with Google TV. That’s why this $50 box from Walmart’s in-house Onn brand has had folks excited. Because in addition to just being … not new — the current Chromecast basically is four years old — it’s always been pretty underpowered for what it does.

Some folks supposedly were able to pick one up in their local Walmart. I was never able to do so, but it’s now finally live to order on Walmart’s website. (And in its app.) And so now you can snag yourself the rather plainly named Onn 4K Pro Streaming Device.

Recommended Videos

There are two big differences between this and Chromecast with Google TV. First is that it’s actually more akin to the Amazon Fire TV Cube in that it has a built-in microphone array, so it’s truly hands-free. That is, you don’t even have to find the remote control to interact. Second is that the remote control has what’s referred to as the Magic Button. That really just means “customizable button,” and that in and of itself is hardly a new thing on a streaming device. But it’s new for a Google TV device, and nerds are gonna nerd.

Related

Another upgrade comes in the wireless networking. Chromecast, thanks to its age, is locked in with Wi-Fi 5, or 802.11ac. The Onn 4K Pro Streaming Device (someone needs to give this thing a better nickname ASAP) steps things up to Wi-Fi 6, or 802.11ax. Whether that will have any actual user-facing benefits remains to be seen, but newer is better. Of course, if you don’t have a Wi-Fi 6-enabled router, that’s largely moot.

As far as other specs you might care about, there’s support for 4K resolution, of course. And the whole thing is powered by quad-core Cortex-A55 processor, with a Mali-G31 MP2 graphics processor. On paper, that’s not far off from the Chromecast, actually. But it has more RAM at 3GB, and comes with four times as much on-board storage, at 32GB. Plus there’s built-in USB-3 and Ethernet, so someone’s going to have some fun with this thing. And Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos are both supported, too, so those boxes are checked.

The real question comes down to how well the whole thing works. Is it going to be dog-slow, like Chromecast with Google TV? Is it going to be so laden with Walmart cruft as to be disappointingly unusable?

We’ll find out soon.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Phil Nickinson
Phil Nickinson
Section Editor, Audio/Video
Phil spent the 2000s making newspapers with the Pensacola (Fla.) News Journal, the 2010s with Android Central and then the…
Why Walmart buying Vizio is a much bigger deal than you think
Walmart Vizio Ad Mock

Walmart just bought Tv Maker Vizio for $2.3 billion. Now, I wouldn’t be surprised if you just scrolled right past that particular headline when the news dropped on February 20. I am not here to try to convince you that you should care.

But I do think that you’re going to want to know what’s about to happen to your smart TV, no matter what brand it is.
The ripple effect
OK, so Walmart bought Vizio. Big deal.

Read more
How many screens can you stream Disney+ on?
The Disney Plus app runs on an Apple Vision Pro headset in a person's living room.

In the world of streaming entertainment, Disney+ stands atop a mountain of content all its own. It's home to everything from classic Disney shorts and features to all things Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel, Nat Geo, and more. If you only wanted to pay for one service, a Disney+ subscription wouldn’t do you wrong.

Unlike some competitive streaming meccas, a single Disney+ account can be shared with multiple users, and more than one Disney+ movie or show can be streamed simultaneously. How many exactly? We’ve put together this guide to answer that question, and to provide some additional Disney+ account sharing info.
How many people can stream Disney+ at the same time? 

Read more
YouTube TV tips and tricks: how to get the most out Google’s live TV service
YouTube TV app icon on Apple TV.

There’s a reason YouTube TV has found itself the leader in live-streaming video. In fact, it has about twice as many subscribers to its cable-TV replacement as the next biggest platform. And. among other reasons like price, reliability, and abundance of channels, it is just packed with features.
In fact, YouTube TV has so many features tucked away in there that you’ll be forgiven if you don’t spot them all at first. But we’ve done the legwork. We’ve watched hours and hours of YouTube TV. Weeks and months, really. We’ve flipped all the buttons. We’ve pressed all the switches. (Wait — reverse that.) And we’ve put together a list of what we think are the most important — if not always obvious — YouTube TV tips and tricks. And we're not just talking about NFL Sunday Ticket.
This isn’t everything. There are still a few other places to explore in the settings menu, as well as when you’re watching shows and movies. But these are the YouTube TV tips and tricks we absolutely think you must know.

Record a show to watch later

Read more