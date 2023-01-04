Panasonic has revealed its latest OLED TV at CES 2023 — the MZ2000, which features a new panel design built with Micro Lens Array technology. Panasonic says this gives the MZ2000 up to 150% stronger peak brightness and improved average brightness when compared to its previous OLED TVs. The MZ2000 will be available in 55-, 65-, and 77-inch screen sizes, however only the 55- and 65-inch models use the new Micro Lens Array-based panels.

Curiously, even though Panasonic buys its OLED panels from LG Display, the same company that provides OLED panels to its sister company, LG Electronics (LGE), LGE did not specifically call out Micro Lens Array as the tech behind its much brighter G3 OLED evo model.

In typical CES fashion, Panasonic isn’t saying how much these TVs will cost or when they’ll go on sale. Company spokespeople are also staying silent on the question that most U.S.-based buyers have: is this the year that Panasonic finally returns to the U.S. TV market? Panasonic hasn’t sold TVs here since 2013.

At the heart of the MZ2000 is the company’s new custom module, called the “Master OLED Ultimate” — that’s the name it has given the combination of the Micro Lens Array-based panel, and its own heat management architecture. When controlled via Panasonic’s HCX Pro AI Processor, we’re told the TV offers Panasonic’s best HDR performance to date.

Panasonic touts its Hollywood-caliber image quality and backs that claim up by saying it has partnered with leading Hollywood colorist, Stefan Sonnenfeld, who worked on the MZ2000’s color tuning. The TV’s Filmmaker mode now responds to ambient color temperature changes, “by lowering the temperature in response to warmly lit conditions or brightening the dark tones in extremely light environments.”

The TV can also improve the quality of streamed entertainment, according to Panasonic, through its Streaming 4K Remaster algorithm, which “identifies the resolution and analyses textures by area to deliver more detailed, cleaner images through adaptive advanced processing.”

Gamers will likely appreciate the MZ2000’s enhancements too: the TV supports important HDMI 2.1 features, like 4K/120Hz, variable refresh rate (VRR), AMD Freesync Premium, and Nvidia G-Sync. Panasonic says that when connected to a system using an Nvidia RTX graphics card, it automatically optimizes input lag and VRR settings for tear- and stutter-free gaming.

A new True Game Mode gives gamers the ability to create their own calibrations via Portrait Displays, Inc.’s color calibration software, with improved HDR Tone Mapping, and support for Dolby Vision Gaming.

Sound is also improved on the MZ2000, with a better Bass Booster algorithm. The TV has a speaker array that runs the full width of the screen and contains front-, side-, and up-firing drivers to deliver what Panasonic calls 360-degree Soundscape all-in-one TV audio.

Panasonic’s homegrown smart TV interface, My Home Screen, is now on version 8 and includes accessibility features for both hearing- and visually-impaired users, as well as a new MyScenery feature that acts as a relaxing video slideshow complete with a Dolby Atmos soundtrack.

If the MZ2000 does make it stateside in 2023, it would give LG, and especially Sony, some tough competition.

Today's tech news, curated and condensed for your inbox Subscribe Check your inbox! Please provide a valid email address to continue. This email address is currently on file. If you are not receiving newsletters, please check your spam folder. Sorry, an error occurred during subscription. Please try again later.

Editors' Recommendations