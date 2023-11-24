Paramount+ offering nearly 70% off for 3 months

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Some of the biggest Black Friday deals you’ll find — percentage-wise, anyway — have got to be with streaming services. And that rings true with Paramount+, which is offering up to 70% off a couple of its plans.

Here’s what’s on tap:

The Paramount+ Essential plan is the more basic of the two Paramount+ plans. It has most of the service’s on-demand content, but none of the Showtime shows or movies — and it has advertising. But you’ll get it for just $3 a month for three months.

Or there’s the Paramount+ with Showtime plan for just $4 a month. As the name implies, you’ll get Paramount+ along with Showtime content. But you won’t be burdened with advertising, you’ll get the Showtime content, and you’ll get live content from your local CBS affiliate, plus the ability to download shows for offline viewing.

There’s a tiny bit of fine print here, of course, but it’s pretty much all in your favor. These Black Friday deals are good until December 3, so you have a fair amount of time to make a decision here. And they’re also good for new or returning subscribers. So even if you’ve had Paramount+ in the past but decided to pause your subscription, you can come back for less than a dinner out for three months of viewing.

And that’s pretty much the whole deal. You’ll get access to a bunch of content — think everything in the Yellowstone universe, or all the various Star Trek series, to name but two — at a fraction of their usual price for one entire quarter of the year.

That’s not bad at all.

