 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Paramount+ offering nearly 70% off for 3 months

Phil Nickinson
By
Paramount Plus app icon on Apple TV.
Digital Trends

Some of the biggest Black Friday deals you’ll find — percentage-wise, anyway — have got to be with streaming services. And that rings true with Paramount+, which is offering up to 70% off a couple of its plans.

Here’s what’s on tap:

The Paramount+ Essential plan is the more basic of the two Paramount+ plans. It has most of the service’s on-demand content, but none of the Showtime shows or movies — and it has advertising. But you’ll get it for just $3 a month for three months.

Or there’s the Paramount+ with Showtime plan for just $4 a month. As the name implies, you’ll get Paramount+ along with Showtime content. But you won’t be burdened with advertising, you’ll get the Showtime content, and you’ll get live content from your local CBS affiliate, plus the ability to download shows for offline viewing.

Don't Miss:

There’s a tiny bit of fine print here, of course, but it’s pretty much all in your favor. These Black Friday deals are good until December 3, so you have a fair amount of time to make a decision here. And they’re also good for new or returning subscribers. So even if you’ve had Paramount+ in the past but decided to pause your subscription, you can come back for less than a dinner out for three months of viewing.

And that’s pretty much the whole deal. You’ll get access to a bunch of content — think everything in the Yellowstone universe, or all the various Star Trek series, to name but two — at a fraction of their usual price for one entire quarter of the year.

That’s not bad at all.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Phil Nickinson
Phil Nickinson
Section Editor, Audio/Video
Phil spent the 2000s making newspapers with the Pensacola (Fla.) News Journal, the 2010s with Android Central and then the…
Black Friday deal takes 50% off these JBL wireless headphones
The JBL Tune 760NC wireless headphones on someone's head.

If you're looking to purchase cheap noise-canceling headphones in this year's Black Friday deals, here's an offer from Amazon that you should consider -- a 50% discount on the JBL Tune 760NC, which brings their price down to a very affordable $65 from $130. We're not sure how much time is remaining for you to take advantage of the $65 in savings though. There's a chance that the bargain doesn't make it to the actual shopping holiday as it may get sold out early, so if you're interested in these wireless headphones, you need to complete the purchase as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the JBL Tune 760NC wireless headphones
The JBL Tune 760NC are among the cheapest options if you want active noise cancellation with your wireless headphones. It's among the most demanded features for wireless headphones, according to our headphone buying guide, because it's very convenient to have a way to block all external sound when you're trying to focus on reading, studying, and watching streaming shows, among many situations when ANC is a necessity. With it activated, the JBL Tune 760NC can last up to 35 hours from a full charge, but if you deactivate ANC, the wireless headphones can run for an impressive 50 hours.

Read more
Hulu Black Friday deal gets you streaming for just $1/month
Hulu app icon on Roku.

Black Friday deals aren't just about physical items -- they can also involve big savings on your favorite streaming services too. Right now, you can sign up to Hulu for just $1 a month. What makes this deal even better is that it costs that much every month for the entire first year so you only end up paying $12 for the whole year. Pretty great, right? It's the Hulu (with ads) plan so you'll need to catch a few ads but for $12 overall, it's still a fantastic deal. All you need to do is make sure to sign up before November 28 to benefit. Here's a quick look at why Hulu is worth your time and money.

Why you should sign up for Hulu
Hulu is a long running streaming service with a huge wealth of content. It often provides users early access to popular series from multiple traditional networks meaning you typically only have to wait a week or even just a day for a lot of the latest episodes of your favorite shows. One of the best online streaming services, Hulu has a huge library of content.

Read more
These Sony OTC hearing aids are 16% off for Black Friday
Woman wearing Sony CRE-E10 OTC hearing aids.

Mild hearing loss can be a silent malady because many people may not realize that they have it. For those who do, going through the process of buying or gaining access to a hearing aid can be very difficult, especially when trying to navigate complex issues like insurance. Luckily, there is a solution in the form of Over-The-Counter (OTC) hearing aids, and they come at a reduced price, especially with all the Black Friday deals that are floating around these days. In particular, we're talking about the Sony CRE-E10, which usually goes for $1,300 but has been discounted down to $1,098 from Amazon.

Why you should buy the Sony CRE-E10 OTC Hearing Aid
While the CRE-E10 won't really live up to a custom-made hearing aid, they can help substantially, especially with their self-fitting design that makes them a little bit more comfortable to wear for long periods of time. Plus, a big positive is that they don't look like traditional hearing aids but rather like you're wearing earbuds, so if you're shy about wearing hearing aids, then you don't have to worry. They also have up to a 26-hour battery life, which is excellent since you'll get a full day's use before needing to recharge them, which you can do when sleeping at night using the case without hassle.

Read more