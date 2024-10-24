Peacock getting multiview for Election Day, with Premier League to follow

If watching a single NBC-adjacent news channel on Peacock isn’t enough to tame your election-related addiction, you’re in luck. The streaming service is adding multiview in time for the November 5 festivities with a three-view, curated experience. So it’s not quite the free-for-all multiview experience you may be used to — and that could be a good thing.

Peacock’s implementation of multiview will include breaking news, data analysis, and real-time results. You’ll be able to move around the screens, switch audio between them, and click through to watch one of them in full-screen mode.

The three views will include:

NBC News Now, with breaking news and real-time coverage from Lester Holt and Savannah Guthrie, along with other journalists on the ground in the battleground states.

Steve Kornacki will get his own feed for his polling analysis on election night.

And the NBC News Decision Desk will have an “Election Results and Balance of Power” map in the third feed.

“Peacock continues to define the live streaming experience for audiences,” Kelly Campbell, president of Peacock and direct-to-consumer for NBCUniversal, said in a press release. “By expanding our popular multiview feature to election night, we’re coupling the incredible expertise of NBC News with Peacock’s leading technology to curate a customer-first way to watch election coverage.”

All that said, it’s important to remember that we may well not know the winner of the presidential race on election night. But don’t let that stop you from binging all the news. (It’s OK go to bed early, too.)

The multiview experience will be available starting at 6 p.m. ET on November 5 and will run until 2 a.m. or so the following morning.

And about a month later, on December 4, Peacock will resurrect the multiview experience for the English Premier League football (as in soccer) matches. You’ll be able to watch up to four matches at once.