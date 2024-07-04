 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Grab a new dorm room TV for $118 in Walmart’s 4th of July Sale

By
The Philips 32-inch HD TV's Roku home screen.
Philips

In the Walmart 4th of July sale, the Philips 32-inch HD TV is down to just $118, $50 lower than the $168 it usually is. There’s nothing super flashy about this TV — the selling point is the price. Throw it in the kid’s playroom, your dorm, stuff it in the motorhome or camper, do whatever you want with it because a TV isn’t getting much cheaper than this. We can (and will) go on more about what this TV is good for below, but be sure to tap the button immediately below this message to check out the TV for yourself. Over 200 copies of this TV are in people’s carts as this is being written, so if you wait, supplies may dwindle.

Why you should buy the Philips 32-inch HD TV

The Philips 32-inch HD TV is a small Roku TV that displays in 720p HD. It is by no means a super-powered TV, but it gets the job done. This is the TV that’s a little bit grainy but actually fits in your dorm or camper, that lets you talk and chat with the lads and make memories just as much as you focus on watching it. A bit of spilled beer or, if you put this in a child’s playroom, a cupcake-icing fingerprint aren’t going to sour the mood or make things awkward with a TV at this price level, either. That’s the real charm of this TV. It’s for small places and times where the memories are worth more than the content.

That isn’t to say that this is an objectively bad TV, however. It has a thin bezel, thin behind, and lowkey stand, making it very space efficient. It is also a Roku TV, which makes content (both free and subscribed-to) accessible within very short order of turning on the TV. So long as you know what you are getting, you aren’t going to have a horrible time with this TV, and it maintains a 4.4 rating after more than 5,400 reviews on the Walmart website.

Once again, this TV has such a low price right now that it can go toe-to-toe with any of our favorite budget TVs, at least in terms of price. That’s because it is $50 down, from $168 to $118, while this deal lasts. Over 100 were bought from Walmart yesterday, and (at the time of this writing) over 200 of them are are in people’s carts. So, to get your Philips 32-inch HD TV while this deal (and supplies) last, be sure to tap the button below. It’s not, however, unreasonable to want something nicer, so you should also check out these 4th of July TV deals. You may also want to consider between buying a TV on July 4th or waiting for Prime Day.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
John Alexander
John Alexander
John Alexander is a former ESL teacher, current writer and internet addict, and lacks the wisdom to know what the future…
Amazon cut the price of this 75-inch 4K TV to just $470
Toshiba - 75-inch Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV

If you're upgrading your living room with a new TV, then you probably want to go with something that's a little bit on the bigger side. Not only do they give you a ton more screen space, they're great if you don't have couches and seats close to the TV. So, if you're thinking of picking something up, then this massive 75-inch TV from Toshiba is a great option, especially since Amazon has knocked its price down to $470 from $650, saving you a substantial $180 in the process and snagging one of the best TVs on the market for an excellent price.

Why you should buy the TOSHIBA 75-inch Class C350 Series
This Toshiba C350 has a surprising number of features under the hood, given the price tag, such as the support for HDR and HDR10, so that you get much better contrast and color reproduction than you would without. It also comes with the Regza Engine 4K, which helps with things like making images crisper and increasing image fidelity; plus, it has its own optimization engine that alters the image to make it seem more true-to-life, which is neat. The C350 Series also has great audio due to the inclusion of Dolby Atmos, so if you don't have a standalone soundbar or sound system, then the included speakers on the TV are pretty good.

Read more
Best Walmart TV deals: 43-inch 4K TV for $178 and more
lg 55 inch oled 4k tvs deal walmart class b8 tv

Many of the best TV deals to shop right now can be found among the current Best Buy TV deals and Amazon TV deals, but the TV department at Walmart is worth taking a look at if some seriously low starting price points are what you’re hoping for. All of the best Walmart TV deals going on right now include popular brands like Samsung TV deals, LG TV deals, Vizio TV deals, and Sony TV deals. Walmart also has plenty of sizes to choose from, with 65-inch TV deals, 70-inch TV deals, 75-inch TV deals, and 85-inch TV deals all offering up some savings. We’ve rounded up all of the best Walmart TV deals to shop right now, so read onward for all of the details on how to save on a new TV for your home theater or other viewing area.
onn. 43-inch 4K Roku TV — $178, was $198

One of the premiere features of a Roku TV is the simplicity of its user interface and the convenience it’s able to bring to both your home theater and the content you watch on it. With all of the features of a smart TV bundled into it, this onn. 43-inch 4K TV is always ready and waiting with instant access to more than 500,000 movies and TV episodes across thousands of free or paid channels. And because it’s a Roku TV it conveniently presents your favorite content through your own customizable Home Screen. The TV’s smarts also include smart home readiness, as the onn. 55-inch 4K Roku TV works with Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, and Google Home.

Read more
Best Prime Day 4K TV deals: What to expect in 2024
The Samsung S90C in a living room environment.

Prime Day is one of the most highly anticipated shopping events each year, and if you've been looking forward to it because you want to enjoy a huge discount when buying a 4K TV, it's time to prepare yourself. Amazon has confirmed that Prime Day 2024 will be on July 16 and 17. For everything you need to know about shopping for Prime Day 4K TV deals, you've come to the right place, as we're going to go through all the offers that are available right now and all the information that you should have ahead of the shopping holiday. You may always want to check out what else will be available from this year's Prime Day deals.
Today's best 4K TV deals

You have until July to prepare for this year's Prime Day 4K TV deals, though we're still not sure when Amazon's shopping event will start. If you can no longer wait for it, there are some bargains that you can shop right now. There's a chance that the discounts will be larger when Prime Day arrives, but if you have to purchase a new TV immediately to replace a broken screen or to fill an empty room, take a look at our roundup of our favorite TV deals below.

Read more