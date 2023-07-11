These AirPods-style Philips earbuds are $25 for Prime Day

With Prime Day finally upon us, there are a ton of great Prime Day deals floating around if you want to get yourself a new set of earbuds. While Amazon is undoubtedly the main contender in the ring right now, and if you want a great deal on a pair of earbuds, the Walmart Prime Day sale is perfect. You can grab these excellent Philips T1207 wireless earbuds for just $25, rather than the usual $40, a significant 38% discount. Keep in mind, though, that this sale is only for Walmart+ members, and while you can get a one-month membership to take advantage of the sale, grabbing the is a much better deal.

Why you should buy the Philips T1207 True Wireless Headphones

If you’re looking for a set of budget earbuds that are still high quality, the Philips T1207 is a great choice, especially since they have a lot of features you might find on higher-end earbuds. For example, the included IPX4 rating means they’re resistant to the elements, so you can use them when running, working out at the gym, or doing any strenuous activity. The wingtips also help secure your ears so they aren’t constantly slipping out, which we certainly appreciate. Speaking of slipping out, one feature we wish was universal is the ability to use one headphone at a time when making calls since you can charge one bud while you use the other, making this one of the best earbuds for making phone calls, at least in the budget range.

As for the audio quality, it’s surprisingly full, giving you much more volume than you’d expect for a set of budget earphones. The T1207 is very well-balanced, with a thick bass that makes the listening experience quite pleasant across the board. Unlike the best noise-canceling earbuds, it doesn’t have any ANC, which isn’t a deal breaker since the passive noise-canceling is surprisingly good, and should handle most situations relatively well. As for battery life, you can expect around five to six hours on the phones themselves and another 18 or so in the charging case, which means you’ll get a whole day of charge.

Overall, while the Philips T1207 aren’t going to win any awards for being one of the best wireless earbuds, at just $25 from Walmart, they’re a surprisingly excellent budget set. Even so, it’s always worth looking at some other headphone deals for alternatives, as well as all the other Prime Day headphone deals.

