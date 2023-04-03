 Skip to main content
Forget Hulu: Stream live TV on Philo and save 50% today

Andrew Morrisey
By

If you’re looking to break in a new home theater arrangement, or if you’re looking for some content to stream on any number of devices, you may have your eye on Hulu, as it has a lot of on-demand content to access. However, Philo has a pretty substantial content library and channel lineup of its own, and right now you can save 50% on a subscription with coupon code MAYS. A monthly Philo subscription is regularly $25 per month, and this coupon will bring the price down below $13 for your first month.

Why you should get a Philo subscription

A lot of people are under the impression that there’s not many streaming services that can offer what the best movies on Hulu and the best shows on Hulu have to offer. Philo, however, offers access to a huge variety of shows such as Yellowstone and movies such as The Hitman’s Bodyguard. Philo also is able to compete with many of the best live TV streaming services. With a monthly subscription it gives you access to more than 70 popular channels. Among them are networks like AMC, Comedy Central, Discovery, Food Network, History, MTV, and Paramount Network. These networks and thensome will give you access to your favorite movies and TV shows, in addition to live events that may be taking place across Philo’s channel lineup.

Another thing that makes Philo a great option as a live TV streaming service is some of the features it offers that closely resemble having a cable TV subscription. DVR recording is one of those, and with Philo you can record an unlimited amount of live or future shows to your DVR and save them for up to one year. An added benefit over a cable subscription is the ability to stream on multiple devices with Philo. Philo will let you stream on up to three devices at the same time and create up to ten profiles per account, making it a great streaming TV option for families.

Whether the content or the cost — or the combination of both — sounds best to you, taking advantage of a Philo subscription with the coupon code MAYS is a great way to explore the streaming platform. While a Philo subscription is incredibly affordable at its regular price of $25 per month, you’ll save 50% on your first month with this coupon code.

