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Pikachu is ready to electrify your playlist with this Pokémon-themed Beats speaker

Beats turns its Pill speaker into an adorable Pikachu and Mimikyu collectible priced at $149.99

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Beats

Beats is giving its Pill speaker a jolt of Pokémon charm with a new special edition starring Pikachu and Mimikyu. The collaboration between Beats and The Pokémon Company International brings two fan favorites to life with adorable character artwork and custom Pokémon accessories. It launches on October 15 through Apple and select retailers, priced at $149.99, the same as the standard Beats Pill models.

A new adventure begins. Unleash the energy of your music with the special-edition Pokémon Beats Pill.

Get yours 10.15 pic.twitter.com/m1lzEuMMMI

— Beats by Dre (@beatsbydre) October 13, 2026

What makes this Pokémon-themed Beats speaker special?

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Beats

The special edition keeps the familiar Beats Pill design but gives it a Pokémon makeover. There is Pikachu’s electric yellow on the speaker’s grille and Mimikyu’s spooky grayscale on the opposite side.

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The Pokémon Pill ships also with a color-matched lanyard and a set of custom charms you won’t find on any other Beats Pill. You get a Poké Ball, the signature Beats logo, and one of Pikachu’s lightning bolts, all clipped on for a bit of personality you can carry anywhere.

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Beats

Beats CMO Chris Thorne said the brand wanted to channel the passion of Pokémon trainers into something fun and unexpected made just for fans. It’s a clever nod to the franchise’s 30th anniversary, which has already brought plenty of unexpected crossovers this year.

Does the Beats Pill offer more than cute Pokémon designs?

Underneath the playful design sits the same hardware from the Beats Pill’s 2024 redesign. You get up to 24 hours of battery life and IP67-rated dust and water resistance, so it can handle spills and splashes without issue. The speaker supports lossless audio over USB-C and can even reverse charge your phone in a pinch.

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Beats

You can also connect two compatible Beats Pill speakers wirelessly in Amplify or Stereo mode. The Pokémon x Beats Pill goes on sale Thursday, October 15, at 8 a.m. Pacific time. The speaker will be available only in the US, UK, and China, so if you want to add this quirky collectible to your collection, grab one quickly before it sells out.

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Manisha Priyadarshini
Manisha Priyadarshini
News Writer
Manisha Priyadarshini is a tech and entertainment writer with over nine years of editorial experience.
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