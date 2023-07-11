 Skip to main content
Hurry — This 50-inch 4K TV is $150 in Amazon’s Prime Day sale

Jennifer Allen
By
Pioneer 50-inch 4K Smart Fire TV on a white background displaying its smart TV interface.

Prime Day deals are one of the best times to buy a new TV. Right now, one of the cheapest Prime Day TV deals around is on the Pioneer 50-inch 4K TV. It’s usually priced at $420 but it’s had a huge price drop to only $150 as part of Prime Day. Obviously, with this kind of price drop, it’s not going to stick around for long. If you’re looking for a cheap TV, snap it up fast by hitting the buy button below. If you need a few more moments, take a quick look at what else we know about it.

Why you should buy the Pioneer 50-inch 4K TV

Pioneer may not be one of the best TV brands around but it’s well-established and not exactly a no-name choice. No one is expecting one of the best TVs when they’re paying $150 but this one covers all the basics and a little more too. For instance, besides its 4K resolution, it also has Dolby Vision support so you get sharper contrast and better picture quality than ones that don’t support it. It’s those kind of things that soon add up.

Elsewhere, the Pioneer 50-inch 4K TV also has DTS Virtual-X Sound which provides more immersive sound from your TV’s speakers. It also has Fire TV built-in so you can easily access thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills. With Alexa support, you can also use your voice to watch live TV, launch apps, search for shows to watch, or simply command it to play music. Thanks to it all being built-in, there’s no need to buy an Amazon Fire TV Stick which also frees up an extra HDMI port. In all, there are three HDMI ports so there’s plenty of flexibility here but it’s always nice to free up some room. Even some of the best 4K TVs under $500 lack some of these features.

An ideal TV for mostly any room in your home, even your living room if your budget is tight, the Pioneer 50-inch 4K TV is down to $150 for a very limited time as part of the Prime Day sales. It won’t stay at this price for very long, so if you need a cheap TV, buy it now before you miss out on the sweet and hefty savings.

Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
