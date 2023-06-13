There’s no shortage of TV deals online, but it’s rare to get the chance to purchase a top-rated model like this 50-inch Pioneer 4K TV for nearly half its original price. From $420, you’ll only have to pay $220 for this 4K TV, for savings of $200. It currently holds a rating of 4.6 stars out of 5 stars on Best Buy after more than 800 reviews, so it’s very likely that this offer will no longer be around tomorrow due to stocks running out. If you don’t want to miss out, buy this 4K TV now.

Why you should buy this 50-inch Pioneer 4K TV

Officially named the Pioneer PN50951-22U, this 4K TV will rejuvenate any room where you place it with its 50-inch display that offers 4K Ultra HD resolution and High Dynamic Range for sharp details and lifelike colors. The 4K TV also supports Dolby Vision, which combines with DTS Virtual X sound for an immersive viewing experience that you thought you can only get from the cinemas. If you get this 50-inch Pioneer 4K TV in your living room, you’ll finally understand what it’s like to watch from a true home theater.

This Pioneer 4K TV is also a smart TV, powered by the Amazon Fire TV platform. In addition to providing easy access to all of the popular streaming services like Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, the operating system unlocks Amazon’s Alexa through the 4K TV’s voice remote. You’ll be able to initiate commands such as launch apps, search for content, and switch input sources using just your voice, so you won’t have to type on onscreen keyboard and navigate menus. The 4K TV also supports Apple AirPlay, so you can share videos, photos, and music from any Apple device to its 50-inch screen.

The 50-inch Pioneer PN50951-22U is one of the most popular 4K TVs on Best Buy with a rating of 4.6 stars out of 5 stars, and here’s a golden opportunity to purchase one for nearly 50% off. A $200 discount brings its price down to just $220 from $420, but there’s no time to waste because stocks are already probably getting low. Get your own 50-inch Pioneer PN50951-22U 4K TV for a bargain price by taking advantage of this tantalizing offer.

