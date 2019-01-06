Digital Trends
Home Theater

Pioneer debuts sports-oriented E8 wireless earbuds ahead of CES 2019

Simon Cohen
By

Pioneer E8Hot on the heels of its first foray into fully wireless earbuds, Pioneer is following up its C8 earbuds with its new E8 wireless in-ear sports model, clearly aimed at those who want a more rugged, sweat-proof set of buds to accompany their workouts. The new buds will debut at CES 2019, and come in yellow, gray, and pink for $150 USD, or $200 CAD.

Unlike the C8s, which follow a distinctly fashion-forward design, including a stylish charger case, the new E8s follow a more conventional path, with a clamshell case design that has been used by several other manufacturers. Also familiar are the customizable ear fins, which keep the E8s firmly in place during vigorous activities.

The E8’s IPX5 rating ought to be enough to keep the earbuds from damage due to profuse sweating, and might even stand up to a post-workout shower, but we recommend keeping them from being dunked. Normally, in-ear buds have a tendency to keep out external sounds thanks to their inherently noise-isolating design. That’s great when you’re looking for a little peace and quiet on a busy bus, or on a plane, but when you’re jogging through an urban landscape it can be a serious hazard. The Pioneer E8s use special ambient awareness earphone tips, that have three small slits carved in them, designed to let in just enough external sound that you hopefully won’t be caught unawares by an approaching vehicle.

Battery life is rated at three hours of continuous transmission on a full charge, which ought to be enough for the most demanding of workouts or commutes, and the charging case will top you up twice, for a total of nine hours of playback. It takes one hour to fully charge the E8s, and and 3.5 hours to give the charging case a full juice. Not that we want to dump on Pioneer as it’s just getting used to the fully wireless space, but we’d be remiss if we didn’t point out that 2019 is going to be the year these devices get a massive bump in battery life. Three hours is soon going to feel like hardly any time at all.

Pioneer has also merged playback, phone, and voice-assistant functions together into a single button, which should simplify these operations while you’ve got your mind on more pressing concerns.

Unfortunately for audiophiles, audio quality will be limited to Bluetooth 4.2 SBC/AAC codecs, so you’ll have to make do with standard resolution while you pound your way through your morning routine. No word yet on when (or where) the Pioneer E8s will go on sale.

Don't Miss

The best movies on Amazon Prime right now (January 2019)
A Star Is Born
Home Theater

‘Star Is Born’ ear doctor tells us how to avoid Jackson Maine’s hearing issues

Nobody wants to endure the incessant ringing in the ears of Bradley Cooper’s character in 2018’s popular music flick. Here’s how to avoid hearing damage, according to the film’s real-life ear doctor.
Posted By Parker Hall
Moto Z3 review
Mobile

Spruce up your Lenovo smartphone with the best Moto Mods for the Moto Z-series

Moto Mods, the snap-on accessories compatible with Lenovo's Moto Z-series smartphones add a lot of value without adding a lot of bulk. Looking to try one out? Here are a few of our favorite Moto Mods.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
B&O Beoplay E8 2.0
Home Theater

B&O’s Beoplay E8 earbuds eliminate the need for any wires

Fully wireless earbuds are all the rage and rightfully so -- no cables is a huge convenience. Later this year, thanks to B&O's Beoplay E8 2.0 earbuds, even the charging case will be wireless ... for a price.
Posted By Simon Cohen
lg oled black friday deals c8 tv hero
Deals

Take a look at the best 4K television deals for January 2019

There's no doubt that a good 4K smart TV is the best way to take your home entertainment setup to the next level to enjoy all your favorite shows, movies, and games in glorious Ultra HD. We've got the best 4K TV deals right here.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best action movies on netflix thor ragnarok featured
Movies & TV

Get your pulse racing with some of the best action movies on Netflix right now

In need of a movie that will really get your adrenaline pumping? Netflix offers a ton of films that fit the bill, along with a few you might want to avoid. Here, we rounded up the best action movies currently streaming on Netflix.
Posted By Will Nicol
best comedies on netflix the little hours featured
Movies & TV

These are the best comedies on Netflix right now, and that's no joke

Looking for a laugh? Lucky for you, Netflix offers an assortment of comedies, each designed to elicit laughs in one way or another. Here are our current favorites, from Happy Gilmore to The Emperor's New Groove.
Posted By Will Nicol, Kailla Coomes
awesome tech you cant buy yet gaze tray feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Germ-killing faucets, the ultimate charging tray

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Annihilation review
Movies & TV

Out of movies to binge? Our staff picks the best flicks on Hulu right now

From classics to blockbusters, Hulu offers some great films to its subscribers. Check out the best movies on Hulu, whether you're into charming adventure tales or gruesome horror stories.
Posted By Will Nicol
best shows on hulu venture bros featured
Movies & TV

Stay inside this winter with the best shows on Hulu, including 'Killing Eve'

It's often overwhelming to navigate Hulu's robust library of TV shows. To help, we put together a list of the best shows on Hulu, whether you're into frenetic cartoons, intelligent dramas, or anything in between.
Posted By Will Nicol
best new movie trailers mads mikkelsen arctic
Movies & TV

The best new movie trailers: ‘Arctic,’ ‘The Prodigy,’ ‘The Drone,’ and more

Everyone loves a good trailer, but keeping up with what's new isn't easy. That's why we round up the best ones for you. This week, it's trailers for Arctic, The Prodigy, and The Drone, among others.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Apple Airplay
Home Theater

Samsung adding iTunes and AirPlay 2 to its smart TVs is a genius move

A groundbreaking new partnership announced ahead of CES 2019 sees Samsung as the first to offer Apple's iTunes movies and TV shows as well as AirPlay 2 outside of the company's walled garden. Will it be a long-term exclusive?
Posted By Caleb Denison
best new shows and movies to stream atlanta season 2
Movies & TV

Best new shows and movies to stream: ‘Atlanta’ season 2, ‘Logan,’ and more

Need something to watch this weekend? Check out our list of the best new shows and movies to stream right now. On the list this week: The second season of Atlanta, Logan, and more.
Posted By Will Nicol
what we do in the shadows sequel title taika waititi
Movies & TV

The best movies on Amazon Prime right now (January 2019)

Prime Video provides subscribers with access to a host of fantastic films, but sorting through the catalog can be an undertaking. Luckily, we've done the work for you. Here are the best movies on Amazon Prime Video right now.
Posted By Rick Marshall
downton abbey movie
Movies & TV

'Prime'-time TV: Here are the best shows on Amazon Prime right now

There's more to Amazon Prime than free two-day shipping, including access to a number of phenomenal shows at no extra cost. To make the sifting easier, here are our favorite shows currently streaming on Amazon Prime.
Posted By Rick Marshall