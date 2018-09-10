Digital Trends
Hit the gym with Plantronics’ new suite of fitness-focused headphones

Kris Wouk
plantronics backbeat fit 2100 3100 go 410 810
BackBeat Go 810
plantronics backbeat fit 2100 3100 go 410 810
BackBeat Go 410
plantronics backbeat fit 2100 3100 go 410 810
BackBeat Fit 3100
plantronics backbeat fit 2100 3100 go 410 810
BackBeat Fit 2100

It hasn’t been all that long since Plantronics released its last set of headphones, and we just reviewed the BackBeat Go 600 a few months ago, but the company has kept busy since then. On Monday, September 10, Plantronics announced new models in both its BackBeat Go and BackBeat fit lines, bringing fitness-focused headphones for everyone, no matter whether you prefer on-ears, true wireless in-ears, or anything in between.

If the overall weight of your headphones doesn’t matter much to you, but keeping outside noise at bay goes, the new BackBeat Go 810 and 410 models will likely appeal to you. Both models feature active noise canceling (ANC), with adjustable levels of ANC and variable EQ presets.

The BackBeat Go 810 is a wireless over-ear model with 40mm drivers, featuring up to 22 hours of playback time with ANC enabled and 28 hours with ANC disabled. Once the battery is empty, it only takes two hours to reach a full charge. The BackBeat Go 410 is also wireless, but with a behind-the-neck cable instead of a true wireless design. This model offers up to eight hours of playback with ANC and 10 hours without. To help preserve battery life, smart magnetic hibernation sensors detect when the earbuds are latched and shut down to preserve power. Both models use Bluetooth 5.0 and BLE to help preserve power.

Like the Go, the new BackBeat Fit models come in different designs. The BackBeat Fit 3100 is a true wireless model, with over-ear hooks to help them stay in place during workouts. This model offers up to five hours playback on a single charge, with the included charging case providing up to 10 more hours between charges. The BackBeat Fit 2100 is similar in design to the 3100, but with a behind-the-neck band, and this model features up to seven hours of playback. Both models are IP57-certified sweat-proof and waterproof, so there’s no need to worry about a workout destroying them.

All of these new models are relatively affordable. The BackBeat Go 810 retail for $150, while the Go 410 sell for $130. The BackBeat Fit models are similarly priced, with the Fit 3100 retailing for $150 and the Fit 2100 going for $100. If you still need help deciding, take a look at our list of the best headphones and the best headphones for running for an idea of what the competition brings to the table.

