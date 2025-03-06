 Skip to main content
The Platin wireless stereo system with Dolby Atmos is 15% off from Amazon

By
On Sale Platin Audio Monaco 5.1.2 Dolby Atmos WiSA system.
Platin Audio / Platin

If Bluetooth speaker deals and soundbar deals aren’t enough for you to get your premium audio fix, it might be time to invest in something more powerful. You may want to go for the Platin Monaco 5.1.2 wireless home theater system, which is on sale from Amazon with a 15% discount that brings its price down to $849 from $999 originally. It’s still pretty expensive, but you won’t regret making this purchase, especially if you hurry so you can make sure to pocket the savings of $150.

Why you should buy the Platin Monaco 5.1.2 wireless home theater system

The Platin Monaco 5.1.2 wireless home theater system and the best soundbars will let you enjoy the benefits of Dolby Atmos surround sound, but the most important difference with the Platin Monaco 5.1.2 wireless home theater system is right there in it’s name — it’s wireless through the use of WiSA technology. The bundle comes with four satellite speakers featuring two up-firing speakers, a center speaker, and a wireless subwoofer — all of which you have total freedom to place anywhere in your living room as the included WiSA SoundSend module that acts as a hybrid of an A/V receiver and a wireless transmitter. Unlike soundbars that connect speakers and subwoofers with cables, all you need for the Platin Monaco 5.1.2 wireless home theater system are power outlets near the components themselves.

It may look intimidating, but setting up the Platin Monaco 5.1.2 wireless home theater system is actually pretty simple. Just plug in everything, connect the WiSA SoundSend module to your TV through the HDMI ARC/eARC port, and the module will locate and connect to the speakers automatically. Once everything’s up and running, you can control the system’s settings through your TV’s remote, or make deeper adjustments through the WiSA app.

For those who are willing to spend a significant amount of cash on their audio setup, you should definitely consider the Platin Monaco 5.1.2 wireless home theater system, especially now that it’s available from Amazon at 15% off. You’ll only have to pay $849 instead of $999 for the bundle, for a $150 discount that ensures even more value out of this purchase. The offer may disappear as soon as tomorrow though, so if you want the Platin Monaco 5.1.2 wireless home theater system in your living room for a lower price than usual, you should push through with the transaction for it as soon as possible.

